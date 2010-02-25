LG to Ship Windows Phone 7 Device in September

Windows Phone 7 is Microsoft's latest contribution to the smartphone market and smartphone fans are dying to get their hands on the a device running the OS just so they can see how it runs. Lucky for you, it seems LG could release a Windows Phone 7 device as soon as September, meaning you'll be ale to take one for a test drive sooner than you thought.

When WP7 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress last year, Steve Ballmer said we'd see devices running the mobile OS before the holidays. HTC said it would release its first WP7 phone 'before the end of the year' but offered nothing more specific than that. Engadget reports, speaking with LG execs who all but confirmed previous rumors that the company would release a WP7 device in September; LG is playing things cool and saying somewhere between September and November.

So far Dell, Garmin-Asus, HTC, HP, LG, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Toshiba and Qualcomm have all signed on as WP7 partners. Who's phone are you looking forward to the most?