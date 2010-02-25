Trending

LG to Ship Windows Phone 7 Device in September

By

Only five months 'til WP7...

Windows Phone 7 is Microsoft's latest contribution to the smartphone market and smartphone fans are dying to get their hands on the a device running the OS just so they can see how it runs. Lucky for you, it seems LG could release a Windows Phone 7 device as soon as September, meaning you'll be ale to take one for a test drive sooner than you thought.

When WP7 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress last year, Steve Ballmer said we'd see devices running the mobile OS before the holidays. HTC said it would release its first WP7 phone 'before the end of the year' but offered nothing more specific than that. Engadget reports, speaking with LG execs who all but confirmed previous rumors that the company would release a WP7 device in September; LG is playing things cool and saying somewhere between September and November.

So far Dell, Garmin-Asus, HTC, HP, LG, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Toshiba and Qualcomm have all signed on as WP7 partners. Who's phone are you looking forward to the most?

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brendano257 26 February 2010 02:15
    I'll be looking at either LG or Samsung, that is if I like Win7 Phone in the first place, too early to tell.
    Reply
  • Parrdacc 26 February 2010 02:42
    Never owned a phone with a M$ OS, just how much memory do I need for updates and cannot wait for the new round of commercials between Iphone and this.
    Reply
  • dman3k 26 February 2010 02:48
    I am withholding judgment until Microsoft tells me how much the dev kit costs. BTW, VS2010 looks good.
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 26 February 2010 02:50
    They've got quite a few companies signed on as Windows Phone 7 partners. Wondering what the companies are thinking. Is it really that good or just a way to generate additional revenue.
    Reply
  • m-manla 26 February 2010 02:57
    I can't wait. That is right around upgrade time.
    Reply
  • livingsacrifice 26 February 2010 03:23
    !!!!!!HTC
    Reply
  • 26 February 2010 03:27
    microsoft for pocket pc's are quite good. I like win mobile better than symbian. on xda-developers you can get many winmobile modifications. My old windows mobile was originally with winmobile 5.0 but I can run modified win mobile 6.5 without problems ;-)
    Reply
  • falchard 26 February 2010 03:49
    Flat box is still a flat box. Why would I want to use a flat box to talk with? Give me the watch phone anyday.
    Reply
  • will_chellam 26 February 2010 03:49
    Personally I'm waiting for teh toshiba phone - hopefully someone will recook the ROM to work with my TG01 - and give it the OS it deserves....
    Reply
  • 26 February 2010 04:04
    HTC + WIN7 in a phone? Sign me up. iPhones will still be usable as hatweights.
    Reply