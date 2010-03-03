Trending

New Versions of Opera, Google Chrome Released

Just after Microsoft launched its browser choice screen, Google and Opera release new versions of their software.

Web surfers looking for something other than Microsoft's Internet Explorer may want to check out two new releases just launched on Tuesday. Opera Software is the first out the door with an updated version of its Opera 10.50 we browser. This is the first full release since Opera 10 appeared on the Internet back in September 2009.

The company said Tuesday that Opera 10.5 brings a revamped interface to the plate, private browsing, and platform integration. "On Windows 7/Vista, we let Opera enjoy Aero Glass, as well as supporting Aero Peek and Jump Lists. Now, you can easily access your Speed Dials, tabs and more from the Taskbar," the company said.

To get the latest release of the Opera browser, head here.

On the Google front, the search engine giant has released the latest beta of its Chrome browser, offering "instant machine translation" of webpages without the need for plug-ins or browser extensions. According to this blog, the browser will prompt the user with an inquiry to translate when visiting a webpage not created in the user's default language.

In addition to the embedded translator, Chrome now also offers a new "Privacy" section in Chrome's Options dialog. "From these settings, you can control how browser cookies, images, JavaScript, plug-ins, and pop-ups are handled on a site-by-site basis," the company said. "For example, you can set up cookie rules to allow cookies specifically only for sites that you trust, and block cookies from untrusted sites."

To get the latest beta release of the Chrome browser, head here.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coopchennick 04 March 2010 03:58
    Firefox all the way
  • mohsentux 04 March 2010 04:09
    these are nice but i think I'll stick to my Customizable open source Firefox.
    I tried all other internet explorers but none of them can truly carry what Firefox does: "ALL in ONE"
  • duckmanx88 04 March 2010 04:18
    still wish chrome would let me remove that other bookmarks folder. its empty and ugly on my bookmarks bar.
  • IzzyCraft 04 March 2010 04:19
    mohsentuxthese are nice but i think I'll stick to my Customizable open source Firefox.I tried all other internet explorers but none of them can truly carry what Firefox does: "ALL in ONE"Obviously you never used other browsers. Opera has built in mail clients and many things such as IRC bittorrent(both things i never use lol) and also can run javascripts similar to greasemonkey but due to different browsers it can't run them exactly the same. Firefox is hardly customizable in terms of UI i can put just about anything anywhere in opera something i can't do short of code editing in Firefox.
  • thedreadfather 04 March 2010 04:23
    duckmanx88still wish chrome would let me remove that other bookmarks folder. its empty and ugly on my bookmarks bar.Press ctrl + B. You can thank me later.
  • blacksins 04 March 2010 04:46
    actually both Opera and Chrome is the best two browsers for me.. but im Opera user and updated to 10.50 and im EXTREMELY happy with it :)
  • Kelavarus 04 March 2010 05:02
    Opera and Chrome are both slower for me than Firefox, unfortunately. Opera is also slower in terms of interface.
  • 04 March 2010 05:08
    hey blackskins... that just HIDES the bookmark bar.. duckman still WANTS his bookmarks bar, just NOT the "other bookmarks" folder... and no you cant remove it
  • duckmanx88 04 March 2010 05:55
    thedreadfatherPress ctrl + B. You can thank me later.i love the morons that come to TH. i have my bookmarks on the bar. i want the folder gone. thumbs down for precise criticizing. another reason to get rid of retarded thumbs on the site.
  • scatrdfew 04 March 2010 05:58
    Google Chrome is awesome!
