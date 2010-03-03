New Versions of Opera, Google Chrome Released

Web surfers looking for something other than Microsoft's Internet Explorer may want to check out two new releases just launched on Tuesday. Opera Software is the first out the door with an updated version of its Opera 10.50 we browser. This is the first full release since Opera 10 appeared on the Internet back in September 2009.

The company said Tuesday that Opera 10.5 brings a revamped interface to the plate, private browsing, and platform integration. "On Windows 7/Vista, we let Opera enjoy Aero Glass, as well as supporting Aero Peek and Jump Lists. Now, you can easily access your Speed Dials, tabs and more from the Taskbar," the company said.

To get the latest release of the Opera browser, head here.

On the Google front, the search engine giant has released the latest beta of its Chrome browser, offering "instant machine translation" of webpages without the need for plug-ins or browser extensions. According to this blog, the browser will prompt the user with an inquiry to translate when visiting a webpage not created in the user's default language.

In addition to the embedded translator, Chrome now also offers a new "Privacy" section in Chrome's Options dialog. "From these settings, you can control how browser cookies, images, JavaScript, plug-ins, and pop-ups are handled on a site-by-site basis," the company said. "For example, you can set up cookie rules to allow cookies specifically only for sites that you trust, and block cookies from untrusted sites."

To get the latest beta release of the Chrome browser, head here.