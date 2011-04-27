15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC Sensation

Challenger: HTC Sensation

Processor: 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8260

Screen Size: 4.3-inch qHD (960x540)

iPhone Threat Level: Red

With a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, the HTC Sensation already trumps even the most auspicious iPhone 5 rumors, though the formers Adreno 220 GPU likely won’t outperform the SGX543MP2, should the iPhone 5 get it. The Sensation will be launching on T-Mobile’s 4G HSPA+ network, meaning it will rocket past the iPhone 5 on AT&T’s HSPA+ or Verizon’s CDMA 3G networks.

All of that is only the tip of the iceberg, however; with HTC's Sense UI, users can expect a smooth experience and many iPhone-like features as well. The Sensation also offers a very feature-rich environment, with things like DLNA, Wi-Fi printer support, 1080p recording and playback, and even integrated editing software.

The HTC Sensation is looking to be the perfect device for anyone in the market for a high-end smartphone, but perhaps more importantly it offers a very easy transition for anyone interested in switching from the iPhone.