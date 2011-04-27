15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC Sensation
Challenger: HTC Sensation
Processor: 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8260
Screen Size: 4.3-inch qHD (960x540)
iPhone Threat Level: Red
With a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, the HTC Sensation already trumps even the most auspicious iPhone 5 rumors, though the formers Adreno 220 GPU likely won’t outperform the SGX543MP2, should the iPhone 5 get it. The Sensation will be launching on T-Mobile’s 4G HSPA+ network, meaning it will rocket past the iPhone 5 on AT&T’s HSPA+ or Verizon’s CDMA 3G networks.
All of that is only the tip of the iceberg, however; with HTC's Sense UI, users can expect a smooth experience and many iPhone-like features as well. The Sensation also offers a very feature-rich environment, with things like DLNA, Wi-Fi printer support, 1080p recording and playback, and even integrated editing software.
The HTC Sensation is looking to be the perfect device for anyone in the market for a high-end smartphone, but perhaps more importantly it offers a very easy transition for anyone interested in switching from the iPhone.
This gave me a good chuckle. Very nice article by the way, it was a pleasure to read.
The Sensation should be a very sturdy phone. If you look closely, you can see that it has a unibody exoskeleton, which I believe is made from aluminum or at least some metal allow. It doesn't cover the whole phone though, so you won't have any antenna issues like the various versions of the iPhone.
- Us existing Droid and Droid 2 owners might know more than others missing out, but a good 5 row qwerty is a pretty big deal.