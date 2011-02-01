Trending

Dunhill's Biometric Wallet Only Opens for You

By

Wouldn’t it be nice to know that if you got mugged, the perp wouldn’t be able to get your wallet open?

There are all kind of tips and tricks for protecting you and your assets when it comes to walking around sketchy areas. Perhaps you’re always sure to carry a hot, uncovered cup of coffee, or you carry a second ‘decoy’ wallet to hand over should anyone try to rob you. However, a tricked-out wallet could be much more useful.


This is Dunhill’s Biometric wallet. Featuring a biometric card that detects the owner’s fingerprint, this carbon fiber wallet will only open for the person who payed the roughly $800 to buy it in the first place. Sure, a thief could probably get it open if they really, really wanted to, but this might at least give you some extra time to call the bank and cancel your cards before the robber has a chance to hit Amazon.

Fingerprint security isn’t all this wallet has got going for it, though. Apart from looking pretty stylish, it comes with a Bluetooth feature that connects it to your phone and sets off an alarm anytime your wallet and phone are more than 5 meters apart. That could come in pretty handy for protecting against pick-pockets.

Pick one up here.

Topics

Wearables
16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 01 February 2011 13:54
    That thing better have diamond locks and a titanium shell for that price.
    Reply
  • alidan 01 February 2011 14:38
    lol, if you get mugged, they would kill you for haveing something like that, for pick pocketing, could be good, but i would lover to see a lower tech version, as in not 800$
    Reply
  • Mike00 01 February 2011 20:06
    LOL something else to charge at night, I mean come on how else is it going to use electronics to read a finger print or have bluetooth, so it requires a battery, forget to charge it and you might pass an embarasing moment not being able to get at your wallet in a restaurant or some other place you are trying to pay, uhm sorry my well protected wallet ran out of battery and can't read my finger prints to open up, could I come back tomorrow and pay? Well sir you could do the dishes LOL
    Reply
  • Mike00 01 February 2011 20:07
    LOL something else to charge at night, I mean come on how else is it going to use electronics to read a finger print or have bluetooth, so it requires a battery, forget to charge it and you might pass an embarasing moment not being able to get at your wallet in a restaurant or some other place you are trying to pay, uhm sorry my well protected wallet ran out of battery and can't read my finger prints to open up, could I come back tomorrow and pay? Well sir you could do the dishes LOL
    Reply
  • 01 February 2011 20:44
    New options for muggers:
    1. Take wallet and ask owner to swipe thumb....
    2. Kill owner, take wallet and swipe thumb....
    3. Take wallet, chop off thumb...
    Reply
  • cookoy 01 February 2011 20:55
    if you paid $800 for it, you've already been robbed
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 01 February 2011 21:08
    You could probably just take a dremel to it and problem solved.
    Reply
  • george21546 01 February 2011 21:23
    for that kind of money it should have a tazer that goes off when it's 5' away from the phone.
    Reply
  • house70 01 February 2011 22:22
    The BT security is useful, the fingerprint thing... not .
    Way too expensive.
    Needs a GPS feature to actually show the location, not only that is 5 meters away. It could be any direction.
    Reply
  • weefatbob 01 February 2011 22:35
    If it is $800 any potential muggers will rob you for the wallet, not its contents!
    Reply