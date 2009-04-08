Canon EOS 5D Mark II: Amateurs Need Not Apply

Learning Curves

During the many weeks we tested this camera, we often felt frustrated with the difficulties we encountered with the video features. If the camera was unable to generate professional video imagery, we would have had serious doubts about the EOS 5D Mark II's video features. It can, in fact, do what Canon claims it can do. However, video comes with a major caveat: You have to know what you are doing. Discussions we had with a number of professional photographers indicated they were disappointed with the level of sophistication necessary to command successful use of the video feature. Many photographers indicated that they would not have purchased the camera knowing what they know now.

To be clear: this is a superb camera for still images, with some additional video features. If you want to take advantage of the wide range of lenses available from Canon for its camera bodies, this could be the camera for you. Tilt/shift and ultra-zoom lenses are either not available or extremely expensive for dedicated video cameras. This camera can solve that problem for you.

The EOS 5D Mark II provides the professional and advanced amateur photographer with the widest range of capabilities for the price. You will generate images with a beautiful and consistent range of color. Your images will be sharp and shadow detail will let your customer or family members see what you saw through the viewfinder.