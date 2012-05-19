Trending

Apple Board Member: Jobs Dreamed of an iCar

Apple's Steve Jobs had a desire to design his own car, according to one board member.

When Steve Jobs passed last October, the world mourned the loss of a visionary. When Jobs rejoined Apple in the late 90's, the company flourished with the launch of iMac, and then the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. Now, with rumors of an Apple-branded HDTV and the iPhone 5, we can only imagine what Jobs would have come up with next. However, according to one Apple board member, one of Jobs' dreams was an iCar.

J. Crew CEO and Apple board member Mickey Drexler recently spoke at Fast Company's Innovation Uncensored conference. While speaking, he dropped in some little-known knowledge about a dream of the late Steve Jobs.

"Look at the car industry; it's a tragedy in America. Who is designing the cars?" Drexler is quoted as saying. "Steve's dream before he died was to design an iCar."

Drexler goes on to say that Steve never designed the iCar, so we're left to wonder what kind of automobile he would have envisioned. Would it have been a self-driving car, just like the Google Driverless Car project that Mountain View is working on? How much would it cost? How many Apple gadgets would be integrated into the dash? Who would Apple partner with on such a project?

Whatever Jobs' ideas were, it's now up to new(ish) CEO Tim Cook to bring Apple to the next level and whether or not that involves an iCar remains to be seen. Indeed, since Jobs' passing, every move made by Cook has been scrutinized under the "What would Steve have done?" microscope. Even Drexler told Fast Company that he wouldn't want to be in Tim's shoes, claiming the best job to have is taking over a company that's doing poorly.

"You know, I love Tim Cook, but I wouldn't want his job!" he said.

