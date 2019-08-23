Galaxy Note 10 Colors: Your Best Options and Where to Get Them

Update Aug. 23: The Galaxy Note 10 is now on sale. See our full Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

If you’re considering a Galaxy Note 10 , you've got more decisions to make than what version to buy (Note 10? Note 10 Plus ? The 5G version?) and how much storage to get. You've also got to settle on a color for your new phone.

And that can be trickier than it sounds. Some Note 10 colors have limited availability, and are only on sale for certain models or with specific vendors.

To help you out with this crucial choice, here are the different color options you can get for each version of the Note 10, and where you can find them in the US or the UK.

Galaxy Note 10

(Image credit: Samsung)

The standard Note 10 is available in five different colors — Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink and Aura Red. Glow refers to a jazzy rainbow color that can only be appreciated in the metal, but in the simplest terms, it’s a kind of silvery tone.

Aura Glow comes with a blue S Pen, making it the only model which doesn’t match the color of the chassis and stylus. Do be careful with this color option though, as the glass back combined with the reflective color beneath seems to attract fingerprints and smudges like a magnet.

(Image credit: Samsung)

White and Black are self explanatory, with solidly colored bodies that each conceal a matching colored S Pen. These two options, in addition to Glow, can be found at numerous wireless carriers in both the US and UK, though some retailers will only sell one or two out of the three.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Aura Pink, with its metallic look, and the vivid Aura Red versions of the Note 10 are much harder to find. We tracked down Aura Pink on Amazon UK, where it's available if you select the "Other European" edition of the Note 10. (We wouldn't advise buying that model if you live in the UK or US, unless you confirm that it will work with your wireless network. That seems an awful lot of trouble to go through just to get a specific color.)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Buy the Galaxy Note 10 in the UK

Samsung UK : Aura Glow, Aura Black

EE : Aura Glow, Aura Black

O2 : Aura Glow, Aura Black

Vodafone : Aura Glow

Amazon UK : Aura Glow, Aura Black (Aura White, Aura Red, Aura Pink on non-UK handsets)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Buy the Galaxy Note 10 in the US

Samsung US : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue

Best Buy : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

AT&T : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

Sprint : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

T-Mobile : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

Verizon : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

Galaxy Note 10 Plus/Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

(Image credit: Samsung)

Like the Note 10, you can get either the Note 10 Plus in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black; but there's also an Aura Blue variant. It’s a very rich shade of blue, giving it a very unique look when compared to the other Note 10 Plus colors.

Each color variant of the Note 10 Plus comes with an S Pen in a matching color, except for the smudge-prone Aura Glow, which shares the Aura Blue’s blue stylus.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Aura Blue is only available directly from Samsung's US site, or from Best Buy. There’s currently no way to get Aura Blue in the UK through normal means — only via Amazon UK by purchasing a non-UK handset, which as we mentioned above can be troublesome to sort out.

White, Black and Glow are all purchasable from multiple sources in either country, although not every vendor stocks all three, as you can see in our lists of vendors.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Unlike the Galaxy S10 5G, there are no unique colors for the 5G version of the Note 10 Plus 5G, which offers the basic Aura Glow/Aura Black/Aura White choice. Since the frame of the Note 10 Plus doesn’t change either between the 4G and 5G versions, there’s no way to tell from a glance which version of the Note 10 Plus you have in front of you. If you’re looking to show off your future-proof 5G-ready phone to the world, then in the case of the Note 10 Plus, you’re going to have to shout about it yourself.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Buy the Galaxy Note 10 Plus/Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G in the UK

Samsung UK : Aura Glow, Aura Black (4G and 5G)

EE : Aura Glow (4G only), Aura Black (4G and 5G)

O2 : Aura Glow (5G only), Aura Black (4G and 5G)

Vodafone : Aura Glow (4G and 5G), Aura Black (5G only)

Three : Aurora Glow, Aurora Black (5G only)

Amazon UK : Aura Glow, Aura Black (Aura White, Aura Blue on non-UK handsets)

Buy the Galaxy Note 10 Plus/Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G in the US

Samsung US : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G and 5G), Aura Blue (4G only)

Best Buy : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G and 5G), Aura Blue (4G only)

AT&T : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G only)

Sprint : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G only)

T-Mobile : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G only)

Verizon : Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White (4G and 5G)

Choosing the right color for your phone comes down to your particular taste. Regardless of which color option catches your eye, you should also consider a Galaxy Note 10 case to help protect your $949-and-up investment.