You can play Halo Infinite this weekend — here’s how to sign up for the multiplayer preview

After multiple closed technical tests, it’s been confirmed that the next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will be available to all players on Xbox. Although, PC players will still need to be a Halo Insider to partake.

The multiplayer previews that took place last weekend and over the summer required Halo Insider status and selection via email, but this latest technical test won’t have the same restrictions for Xbox players. So long as you own an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Xbox One, you’re invited to get an early look at the hugely anticipated shooter this weekend.

For now, PC players are still required to be signed up for the Halo Insider program to participate. However, Halo’s community director Brian Jarrad took to Twitter to say that developer 343 is working on a solution to allow more Steam players to be involved. Presumably, this would allow PC players to play without the need for an invitation.

We're working on a hopeful solution to let more Steam players in, too. Details to come.September 27, 2021 See more

Last weekend's multiplayer preview gave players the chance to try out the 4v4 Arena mode on a small handful of maps. This weekend’s test is primarily dedicated to 12v12 Big Team Battle mode. The number of available maps hasn’t been announced yet, but expect a smaller selection to be included. 4v4 Arena will also be playable again, as well as a range of training and weapons drills.

How to play the Halo Infinite multiplayer preview this weekend

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Getting involved in this weekend’s Halo Infinite multiplayer preview doesn’t require any additional code or signup, but does require the Xbox Insider Hub app.

This can be downloaded either from the Xbox Store on a console, or the Microsoft Store on PC. Just search for Xbox Insider on either digital storefront and the app should be among the first results.

Once you’ve installed the Xbox Insider Hub app on your chosen platform, you need to search for Halo Infinite and the option to join the multiplayer preview will be selectable.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will run from Friday, October 1 until Sunday, October 3. The game will be playable from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on each of the three days.