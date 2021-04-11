WrestleMania 37 live stream start time, card, results and how to watch for free online

WrestleMania 37 night 2 start time The WrestleMania 37 live stream will continue at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT today (Sunday, April 11).

That said, the rain delays from last night will likely be back.

The WrestleMania 37 live streams will continue tonight — but night 2 has a huge bar to clear after an excellent first night. That said, we expect more delays, after last night's huge storm made WWE run un-planned promos when they could start as fast at Raymond James Stadium

Yes, a year after WWE was forced to moved to the Performance Center for the weirdest 'Mania ever, the 'showcase of the immortals' is going to be more normal than any WWE show in the last 365 days. And just like last year: one night is not enough. Night 2, of course, is main-evented by Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match.

Of tonight's matches, Edge vs Bryan vs Reigns is probably the biggest reason to get a WrestleMania 37 live stream. The fact that three of the biggest names in the last decades of WWE — all of whom have retired for long spates of time at one point or another — are going to be in the same ring at once, is reason to tune in. While we'd always bet on Reigns to retain in a one on one, the fact that he doesn't need to be pinned to drop the belt makes this match hard to predict.

Night 1's live stream was made amazing thanks to the work of Banks vs Belair, the first PPV main event featuring two Black women. The Boss and The EST put on a match for the ages, and Bayley didn't show up at all.

The other thing we're looking out for is the possible return of Becky Lynch who has teased an appearance. Lynch handed the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka earlier this year, and she has a vested interest in the outcome of Asuka's title defense against Rhea Ripley.

How to watch WrestleMania 37 live streams with a VPN

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WrestleMania live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN.



WrestleMania 37 live streams are free in the U.S.

The only place to watch WrestleMania is Peacock, which has a 7-day free trial of Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for WrestleMania.

In addition to the WrestleMania 37 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

WrestleMania 37 live streams in the UK and around the world

WrestleMania 37 night 1 results

Predicted winners are in bold.

Bobby Lashley (c) beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, via The Hurt Lock

Bianca Belair pinned Sasha Banks (c) for the SmackDown Women's Championship

AJ Styles and Omos beat The New Day (c) for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman beat Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

Cesaro beat Seth Rollins

Tag Team Turmoil: Natalya and Tamina Snuka outlasted The Riott Squad, Lana and Naomi and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

WrestleMania 37 night 2 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the WWE Universal Championship

(c) for the WWE Universal Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c) for the Raw Women's Championship

vs. Asuka (c) for the Raw Women's Championship Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Apollo Crews vs Big E (c) in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

vs Big E (c) in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

vs. Sami Zayn United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka