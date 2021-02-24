Windows 10 update fixes the biggest copy and paste problem

In an upcoming Windows 10 update, Microsoft will add a ton of functionality to the clipboard, making it much easier to copy and paste when bringing in content from the internet and documents.

This is according to Windows Latest, which reports that these features will be found when opening the Clipboard History window (Win+V). The biggest perk of this new update is likely the Paste as Text button, which will let you paste un-formatted text that you've taken from a website or PDF or something else.

This is huge because of the problems you can run into if that formatting is retained. Often times, pasting text from a webpage into a document can result in getting a block of words that doesn't look right at all, either misaligned or in the wrong font or color.

Without this feature, you may have to go to annoying lengths to pull unformatted text from a website. For example, we've used empty .TXT documents in Notepad, that we keep open perpetually, pasting text into to clean it — like we're doing laundry for text.

(Image credit: Windows Latest/Microsoft)

The Clipboard History window will also add panels for GIFs and emoji, to make it easier to use them in supported applications.

These new features are a welcome addition to the Clipboard History window, which is not nearly as well-known as the traditional copy (Ctrl+C) and paste (Ctrl+V) commands. The update is also expected to improve the Cloud Clipboard functionality overall, which allows PC users to easily share their copied items from mobile devices onto their Windows 10 machines. Macs have something similar, with Universal Clipboard, where nearby devices using the same Apple ID can automatically paste items copied on others.

As for when this feature arrives, Windows Latest mentions the Windows 10 update known as version 21H2. Due some time in the fall of this year, this is an update known as Sun Valley, which is expected to give Windows 10 a rejuvenation of its looks.