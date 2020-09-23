WhatsApp is getting a killer upgrade soon — see how it works

WhatsApp could soon get support for multiple devices, according to a new report.

In August WABetaInfo, a website that analyzes beta versions of the popular messaging app, discovered a feature that lets users access their WhatsApp account on 4 different devices at the same time. Now the site says multiple device support is in "the final stages of testing," via Gizmochina.

The launch of multiple device support would let WhatsApp users access the same account on different devices at the same time. Messages could sync across those devices in real-time, letting users carry on with conversations even when they switch from the WhatsApp app on their phone to the desktop version on their laptop, for example.

Though this feature is a staple of certain competing chat programs, multiple device support hasn't arrived for WhatsApp yet. That said, WABetaInfo seems confident it's in the works and coming soon.

The site even shared an alleged screenshot of WhatsApp's new desktop UI that shows recent chat history syncing from a mobile device. The UI screenshot also reveals that the process of syncing messages is secured by end-to-end encryption.

For multiple device support to work, it appears users will have to assign 'Linked Devices' in a new settings page. This page is currently available to beta testers, suggesting WhatsApp could push multiple device support in the next beta version.