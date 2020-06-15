How to watch The Legend of Korra online

If you’re wondering how to watch The Legend of Korra, then you’ve probably just wrapped up the final season of Avatar: The Last Airbender and are looking for your next fix of four nations adventures and flying bisons.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been back on Netflix for about a month now, and as one of the best Netflix shows to binge, it’s a shame its sequel series isn’t available, too. It took me a mere two weeks to get through Aang’s quest to end the Hundred Year War, but it felt like a hundred years passed while searching for where to watch The Legend of Korra.

The best Netflix movies right now

Check out our HBO Max review

By the time The Legend of Korra aired on Nickelodeon, I had foolishly snubbed the Avatar’s realm as an ordinary cartoon. Now that I’ve righted my wrong and am in need of more charming characters and adorable creatures, I’m learning how difficult it is to find the complete sequel series online.

That is until I knew where to look. Because of The Legend of Korra’s limited availability, you might be tempted to turn to illegal streaming websites. Instead consider some of the options below, which offer top-quality formats of the Avatar sequel that won’t raise legal snafus or expose your computer to a bug worse than a buzzard wasp.

The spinoff stars Avatar Korra, Aang’s successor who strives to master the four elements in a post-industrial, steampunk world threatened by coups and angry spirits. Korra and the new “Team Avatar” travel the nations together to maintain the peace of Aang left.

CBS All Access is the easiest place to start watching The Legend of Korra. As home to Star Trek: Picard , the streaming service has lots to offer and is worth signing up for if you’re a fan of the starship crew, have a thing for sitcoms or want to catch CBS live from any of your devices.

If you haven’t registered for CBS All Access before, you’ll get the first month free which should be enough time to get through the first two seasons of The Legend of Korra. For the final two seasons, you’ll need to use alternative means like Amazon Prime. We’ve outlined them for you, as well as explained a way for Avatar fans abroad to follow Korra’s story.

Here’s how to watch The Legend of Korra online now.

How to watch The Legend of Korra with a VPN

If you’re out of the states and trying to watch The Legend of Korra in a country where CBS All Access or Amazon Prime Video are unavailable, you might run into geo-fence restrictions. That’s where a virtual private network (VPN) can help. With a VPN you can watch The Legend of Korra (and all the other shows on CBS All Access or Prime Video) no matter where in the world you are. You can even log into Netflix to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender if you haven’t already.

We've tested a ton of options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN , which is simple to use and offers fast internet speeds. It’s easy to set up, which means you’ll be streaming The Legend of Korra in no time at all. ExpressVPS also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, stands out for its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's compatible with every device from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch The Legend of Korra online?

As long as you’re in the U.S. you can watch The Legend of Korra with CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video or both. The first two seasons are available on CBS All Access, and depending on how fast you watch TV, you could get through them before CBS' 7-day trial is up.

If you want to watch the last two seasons, you’ll need to buy them separately on Amazon Prime Video or be a NickHits on Amazon Prime subscriber. NickHits offers a 7 day free trial, and is $7.99 per month afterwards. All four seasons of The Legend of Korra are available through the NickHits tier on Amazon Prime Video.

Want to watch The Legend of Korra but unsure about signing up for another streaming service? CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up for one of the plans. The basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

You can watch The Legend of Korra online on Amazon Prime Video. All four seasons are available with the NickHits tier of Prime Video, which can be accessed free for 7 days and then costs $7.99 per month afterwards.View Deal

Is the Legend of Korra on Netflix?

The Legend of Korra is not on Netflix. Avatar: The Last Airbender became available once again on the streaming service on May 15, but there has been no telling whether the sequel will follow.

For many years, it was tricky to watch Avatar on streaming services. It had to be purchased à la carte. But with Netflix working on a live action series, it seems like the animated version will be available to watch online for the long haul.

We wish we could say the same about The Legend of Korra, but with the resurgence in Avatar’s popularity we’re hopeful Netflix is looking to add it to its queue of deals, too.