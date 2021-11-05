UFC 268 live stream: How to watch Usman vs. Covington 2 online, start time

The UFC 268 live stream has a whole lot of gold at stake, and old foes returning for revenge. At the very top of the card, the UFC Welterweight Championship is on the line when Kamaru Usman looks to fend off Colby Covington (again).

UFC 268 time and date The UFC 268 main card is Saturday (Nov. 6) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Sun Nov. 7 in U.K.).

Usman vs Covington 2 ring-walks should happen at around 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The last time they fought, Usman took the win in a fifth-round stoppage, and this rematch looks to settle things. Except, you know, if Covington wins. That would only lead to a rubber-match between the two. Odds favor Usman (-290 to Covington's +245), and with good reason. His fighting skills have improved significantly since the two last faced off.

And Covington? Well, he beat Tyron Woodley, but to quote Shania Twain (yes, that's something you can do in a UFC article), "that don't impress me much." Usman's bringing a lot more to the table than Woodley did.

Up next, Rose Namajunas is defending her UFC Women's Strawweight Championship against Zhang Weili, and this one is practically too close to call (Vegas agrees: the champ is at -106 and the challenger is at -114.

The other match of note is the lightweight brawl that has Justin Gaethje (-220) as a favorite over Michael Chandler (+180). The former is seen as much more adept at going the distance and counter punching.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 268 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 268 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 268 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 268 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN+.

ESPN+ for UFC 266 You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 268. While UFC 268 live streams cost $69.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 268 at a discounted rate via the $89.98 annual plan + UFC 268 offer.

Sling TV: ESPNEWS is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 268 in the UK

UFC 268 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Usman vs Covington start at approximately 3:30 a.m. GMT if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 268 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 268's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 268 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Ode' Osbourne

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):