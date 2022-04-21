This iMac just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's iMac computers are popular for a reason — they offer excellent performance and visuals in a sleek, stylish package. However, they usually come with a premium price tag to match.

Luckily right now, this iMac has just seen a big price cut. While stocks last, you can grab the 2020 iMac (21.5") for just $799 on Amazon. At a huge discount of $300 off, it's hit its lowest price ever. Just act fast, as this deal won't be around for long.

iMac 2020 (21.5"): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

This popular Apple desktop computer has just hit its lowest price ever. Amazon lists the price as $949, with an additional discount of $150 at checkout. The 2020 iMac model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It won't be around for long, so act fast!

iMac 2020 (21.5"): was £1,099 now £977 @ Amazon

In the UK? While it's not as big a discount as the US, Amazon UK is taking £121 off the price of the 2020 iMac. It's got 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

This iMac model released in 2020, but that doesn't mean it isn't still an excellent machine for both work and entertainment. It's got a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, all contained in a slim, stylish 21.5-inch display.

While its performance can't beat newer models like the 2021 iMac M1, the 2020 iMac is still plenty powerful enough for everyday use. You'll be able to surf the web, stream, and download to your heart's content without your machine slowing down. This computer's vibrant display and powerful speakers make it an excellent device for entertainment.

The 2020 iMac comes with a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse 2. They're sleekly designed, and won't take up much space on your desktop. It's just a shame that the mouse is so low in height, and the keys don't have much travel. Still, it's hard to complain about getting a keyboard and mouse included at this price. Assuming you don't want to use your own peripherals, the iMac box comes with everything you need to use it effectively.

This is one of the best Apple deals we've seen in a while, so don't hang about if you'd like to pick one up before its gone. Or if you'd prefer a newer model, check out our list of the best all-in-one computers.