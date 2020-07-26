This amazing 65-inch 4K QLED TV is 50% off at Best Buy

Forget Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy has one of the most epic TV deals we've seen this year.

For a limited time, the retailer has the TCL 65-inch 8 Series 4K Roku TV on sale for $999.99. That's 50% off and the absolute cheapest price we've seen for this TV. What makes this 4K TV deal so amazing is that the 8 Series is TCL's first premium TV with QLED technology and it delivers awesome picture quality. If you want a bigger screen, Best Buy also has the TCL 75-inch 8 Series 4K Roku TV on sale for $1,799. That's $1,200 off its traditional price.

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now 50% off and the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $800 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal

In our TCL 8 Series QLED Roku TV review, we found that TCL successfully combines technologies like quantum-dot enhancement and mini-LED backlighting with a high-quality LCD to deliver great color and video processing.

Color on the TCL 8 Series is highly accurate and its performance matches some of the best TVs currently on the market. Fast action scenes were also smooth on this set with no discernible flicker or judder. The means that people and objects moved quickly and smoothly on screen.

Comparing the 8-Series side by side with the LG C9 OLED and the Samsung Q80 QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series stands on its own. Overall picture quality may differ between these competing models, but we were impressed by how well the 8-Series handled near-black colors and dark shadows. It's easily the best TV TCL has put out and an excellent buy for 4K TV fans on a tight budget.