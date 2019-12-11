This 50-inch Roku TV is a shockingly cheap $249 right now

November is one of the best months for TV deals, but December is proving it's no slouch either. We're still seeing excellent TV prices, especially on big-screen TVs.

Walmart, for instance, has the JVC 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $249. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this TV.

JVC 50" 4K Roku HDTV: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Big-screen TVs rarely get this cheap. For a limited time, Walmart has the JVC 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $249. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest 50-inch smart TVs we've seen. View Deal

Make no mistake, the JVC 50MAW595 is a budget TV that isn't likely to impress videophiles. However, if you're on a tight budget or looking for a secondary TV, this model should fit the bill.

It features the Roku operating system, which makes it a great option for cable cutters. You'll be able to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video right from the TV itself. We also like that it offers HDR support, which gives it a slight edge over cheaper 4K TVs that don't offer this option.

Walmart's deal is valid through the end of the month (or until inventory runs out).