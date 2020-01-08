The Mirage is a levitating smart speaker with a trippy flexible display

LAS VEGAS – All the best smart speakers let you use voice assistants and sound superb. But the last time I checked, none of them float and have a flexible display. At least not like this strange I spotted at CES 2020.

The Alexa-enabled Mirage melds Cleer’s audio hardware with Royole’s flexible AMOLED screen technology to birth a wild smart speaker-display hybrid that appears to float in thin air. Mirage debuted at last year’s CES, but Cleer says it’ll at last be ready to ship in Q2 of 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

While a visible backbone holds the Mirage together, looking at it straight-on lends the illusion of a hovering cylinder between two clear disks. It’s pretty trippy if you catch it at the right angle.

Inside the Mirage are 3 1.75-inch full range drivers and a passive radiator. Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” sounded full through the 3.1 channel speaker during my demo. I found the Mirage’s design circular design and wrap-around grille accurately lends itself to a 360-degree listening experience.

(Image credit: Future)

As commanding as the Mirage sounds, I struggled to pull my attention from the curved, 7.8-inch AMOLED touch display throughout my hands-on session. The screen remained colorful and bright as I navigated the proprietary interface with my fingers and voice.

But when I relied on voice commands, I quickly learned that Alexa integration is not quite refined yet. When I asked Alexa to tell me a joke, the Star Trek pun it provided materialized on a blue background as it would on an Echo Show. However, when I asked Amazon’s voice assistant to show me recipes for chocolate chip cookies, it simply couldn’t.

More impressive is the Mirage’s a 5-Megapixel front-facing camera that can be used to snap pics or video chat with friends and family. I could see myself clearly when I demoed it on the show floor.

(Image credit: Future)

Once the smart assistant integration is smoothed out (and Cleer says it will be) I think the Mirage’s modern design and solid audio could make it the coolest smart speaker this year. Although its $899 price tag could be a major setback.

Be sure to check out our CES 2020 hubfor the latest news and hands-on impressions out of Las Vegas.