The iPhone 11 Will Use the Same Display As the Galaxy Note 10 (Report)

While Samsung and Apple are major rivals, Samsung actually makes displays for both companies. Samsung SDI, the component manufacturing arm of the Korean tech giant, has made the screens for Apple since the iPhone X, although Apple has insisted on using a separate set of materials to the ones used on Samsung’s own displays.

However, this may be changing. Korean site The Elec (via 9to5Mac ) claims that the iPhone 11 series will use the ‘M9’ materials set for its OLED displays, the same set found on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 .

The old materials you can find on the iPhone X or iPhone XS, codenamed ‘LT2’, have been abandoned. This could potentially be because of the increased quality of the M9 set, a change of heart by Apple, or possibly because Samsung has forced the change because it’s less of a financial risk.

MORE: Samsung May Adopt Graphene Batteries for Galaxy S11

In June, it was reported that Apple had to pay Samsung a large fine because it didn’t order enough display panels due to slow phone sales, so it’s reasonable to assume that this had some influence in the decision.

It should be noted that even if the components are the same, the final brightness, color accuracy and overall quality of the display can be different. For example, in our Galaxy Note 10 Plus benchmarks, we found that its 6.8-inch display had a brightness of 686 nits, compared to 625 nits for the Galaxy S10 Plus. And the Note 10 Plus' panel covered a slightly larger percentage of the sRGB color gamut, reaching 212% to the S10 Plus' 200%.