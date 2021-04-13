The Handmaid's Tale season 4 release date, trailer, cast and latest news

The revolution is at hand in The Handmaid's Tale season 4. Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama is finally back, almost two years after leaving off with a huge cliffhanger. Elisabeth Moss returns as June (formerly Offred), who continues to face danger while leading a rebellion against the state of Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 picks up where the season 3 finale left off — June and a squad of Marthas smuggled almost 100 children to safety in Canada. But in the process, she was shot and injured. Now, as Hulu says in its official season 4 synopsis, "Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

June is the most wanted fugitive in all of Gilead, which will pit her once again against Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

Series creator Bruce Miller referenced the musical Les Miserables earlier this year when discussing June vs. Aunt Lydia. "We’ve got Lydia in this season in a Javert kind of position where she is just obsessed with June and has so much of her personal worth tied up in what June is doing, and how much damage June is wreaking out in the world that she feels responsible for.”

What Miller really wants fans to know is that season 4 will deliver a lot of payoffs. “This season, we weren’t waiting around. It was time for s--t to happen," he said. And I think that made me feel like ‘Wow, you can have s--t happen, and you can still have a really interesting show. It makes me think there's a lot of life left in this story.”

Here's everything we know so far about The Handmaid's Tale season 4.

The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 4 will be released by Hulu on April 28, 2021.

After that, the rest of the 10 episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer

The full-length official trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 4 hints at the extremely precarious position June is in, following her successful effort to send children to Canada. Of course, June has always been in danger, but the walls are truly closing in on "public enemy No. 1" for Gilead.

But even with her life on the line, June isn't backing down. "I made a promise to hurt them, the way we've been hurt," she says.

The trailer provides glimpses of many intriguing moments, including June's reunion with her daughter, Hannah, and what looks like some kind of trial where she demands justice.

A previous teaser trailer also foreshadowed the war to come, with June declaring, "Together, we're an army." Presumably, she's talking about fellow handmaids and Marthas.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 cast

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale is led by Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, also previously known as Offred and Ofjoseph during her time as a handmaid.

She is joined by:

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford , a government official and June's former master

, a government official and June's former master Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford , Fred's wife

, Fred's wife Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia , an overseer of handmaids

, an overseer of handmaids Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek , also previously known as Ofglen and Ofjoseph

, also previously known as Ofglen and Ofjoseph Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo , also known as Ofwarren and Ofhoward

, also known as Ofwarren and Ofhoward O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole , June's husband who now lives in Canada

, June's husband who now lives in Canada Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine , formerly Waterford's driver, a spy and June's lover

, formerly Waterford's driver, a spy and June's lover Samira Wiley as Moira Strand , June's best friend now living in Canada

, June's best friend now living in Canada Amanda Brugel as Rita , a Martha for the Waterford household

, a Martha for the Waterford household Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence , a founder of the Colonies

, a founder of the Colonies Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello , a representative of the U.S. government in exile

, a representative of the U.S. government in exile Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole , June and Luke's daughter who is also known as Agnes MacKenzie

, June and Luke's daughter who is also known as Agnes MacKenzie Clea Duvall as Sylvia , Emily's wife

, Emily's wife Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox, June's mother

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 will feature several new cast members, including McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House). She's playing Mrs. Keyes, described as "a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence."

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 episodes

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, which is the same amount as season 1 but three fewer episodes than seasons 2 and 3.

Hulu has already release the episode titles, writers and directors of all 10 episodes. Moss made her debut as a Handmaid's Tale director, helming three of the installments.

Season 4, episode 1: "Pigs" (April 28)

Writer: Bruce Miller | Director: Colin Watkinson

Season 4, episode 2: "Nightshade" (April 28)

Writer: Kira Snyder| Director: Colin Watkinson

Season 4, episode 3: "The Crossing" (April 28)

Writer: Bruce Miller | Director: Elisabeth Moss

Season 4, episode 4: "Milk" (May 5)

Writer: Jacey Heldrich | Director: Christina Choe

Season 4, episode 5: "Chicago" (May 12)

Writer: John Herrera & Nina Fiore | Director: Christina Choe

Season 4, episode 6: "Vows" (May 19)

Writer: Dorothy Fortenberry| Director: Richard Shepard

Season 4, episode 7: "Home" (May 26)

Writer: Yahlin Chang | Director: Richard Shepard

Season 4, episode 8: "Testimony" (June 2)

Writer: Kira Snyder | Director: Elisabeth Moss

Season 4, episode 9: "Progress" (June 9)

Writer: Eric Tuchman & Aly Monroe | Director: Elisabeth Moss

Season 4, episode 10: "The Wilderness" (June 16)

Writer: Bruce Miller | Director: Liz Garbus