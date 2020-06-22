The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix: 2020 TV series trailer, release date, cast and more

Calling The Baby-Sitters Club! Netflix's TV show adaptation of the Babysitters Club books is coming soon, and a brand-new trailer is stoking anticipation for the legions of fans.

The Baby-Sitters Club aka BSC is a bestselling young adult book series by Ann M. Martin, published between 1986 and 2000. The 213 books chronicled the lives of a group of young teen friends living in the fictional, suburban town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. They start a babysitting service, which allows parents to call one phone number and reach several potential sitters at the same time.

The BSC's original four members are Kristy Thomas (founder and president), Mary Anne Spier (secretary), Claudia Kishi (vice-president), and Stacey McGill (treasurer). Other teens join the club later, including Dawn Schafer, Mallory Pike, Jessi Ramsey and Logan Bruno.

The beloved Babysitters Club books have been adapted several times in different forms, including popular graphic novels, a 1990 TV show that aired on HBO and Nickelodeon and a 1995 feature film starring Schuyler Fisk and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Baby-Sitters Club 2020 TV show.

Phone a friend: all 10 episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club season 1 will be released on July 3, 2020 on Netflix.

The Baby-Sitters Club trailer

Netflix has released both a teaser trailer and the official trailer. The teaser shows the club members eagerly watching as Kristy takes a call:

The full-length trailer lays out the premise of The Baby-Sitters Club. As Kristy says, "What if you could, like, make one phone call and reach a whole bunch of good sitters at the same time?" Genius business plan and she's only 12!

The rest of the trailer introduces the various members of the BSC and provides a look at their personalities and interest.

The Baby-Sitters Club cast

Here's the cast of The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix show:

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier

Momona Tanada as Claudia Kishi

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill

Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy's mom

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, Kristy's stepdad

The Baby-Sitters Club episodes

There are 10 episodes in The Baby-Sitters Club season 1. We know the titles, thanks to the Writers Guild of America listings, but don't have confirmation on the order they will air.

However, the episode titles echo the book titles, or at least the first eight Babysitters Club books. Those appear to be followed by two-part finale that may be based on the super special novel Baby-sitters' Summer Vacation. So, if the episodes air in the order of the books, they will be: