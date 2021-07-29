Team USA vs Netherlands women’s soccer live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and how to watch

It's almost time for the Team USA vs Netherlands live stream, emanating from the International Stadium Yokohama where Megan Rapinoe looking to lead the United States women's national soccer team past the quarterfinals. If only they had any momentum coming in, as their previous match (a 0-0 tie with Australia) wasn't exactly a thriller).

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCSN via Sling or on Fubo.TV (both NBCSN and Telemundo)

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

And so the USWNT comes into this quarterfinal with a 1-1-1 record, having previously squashed New Zealand 6-1(with goals from Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan (via an assist from Rapinoe), Abby Erceg, Christen Press, Alex Morgan and C.J. Bott), and been blasted 3-0 by Sweden.

But the Netherlands team knows a thing or two (try eight) about scoring in these Tokyo Olympics. They beat China 8-2 in group play. So should Team USA be concerned? Probably a little. Netherlands not only won Group F, but they are the reigning European champions, plus runners from the 2019 World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were both ticketed with a yellow card in the previous match against Australia, and that carries over to this match. If either gets another against Netherlands, they will be suspended from the Semifinal, were Team USA to advance.

And since this is a knockout round, we've got some notes about how the game could conclude. If the game goes to overtime, we will get 30 minutes of play, followed by penalty kicks if necessary.

Here's the USA line-up for the game:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell, Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher; Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Casey Krueger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett; Midfielders: Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams.

And the Netherlands side:

Goalkeepers: Sari van Veenendaal, Lize Kop, Loes Geurts; Defenders: Lynn Wilms, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Merel van Dongen, Sisca Folkertsma, Kika van Es, Dominique Janssen, Anouk Dekker; Midfielders: Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk, Victoria Pelova, Jackie Groenen, Inessa Kaagman; Forwards: Shanice van de Sanden, Joelle Smits, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn, Renate Jansen.

How to watch the Team USA vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Netherlands live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, with fast connection times and the ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs Netherlands live streams in the US

You have two ways to watch Team USA vs Netherlands. But there's only one air time listed, as the game is set for tomorrow (July 30) at 7 a.m. ET. That's a live airing, and no rebroadcast is noted. We assume replays will air on Peacock, which has free coverage of most of the Olympics, save for the Men's Basketball games.

If you have a cable or streaming login, you can watch the game live on NBCOlympics.com. That said, US Soccer notes (the NBC site does not), that this game will be live on both NBCSN and Telemundo as well.

If you've cut the cable, you can find NBCSN on the Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks, including Telemundo and NBCSN.

Sling TV: You can get USA in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include NBCSN, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Fubo TV: If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial. Fubo's dozens of channels include networks such as NBCSN and Telemundo. You can also add on NBA TV.

Peacock boasts a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports beyond the Olympics, like WWE wrestling, the Premier League, golf and rugby.

How to watch Team USA vs Netherlands live streams in the UK

This game will definitely be available on the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. That includes the Team USA vs Netherlands live stream.This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the game.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Netherlands live streams in Canada

TSN1 and TSN3 may have live coverage, as their Olympics blocks are airing from midnight to 10am. TLN may have the game on tape-delay, airing at 4 p.m. on Friday — but they haven't said which game is in that block.

CBC and Sportsnet will all have Olympic coverage when the game airs, but none of them are breaking down what's happening in those blocks.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.