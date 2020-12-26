Target PS5 restock reportedly happening tomorrow — how to get yours

If you were disappointed to find no PlayStation 5 console underneath your Christmas tree yesterday, it may not be too late to get Sony’s new machine plugged into your TV before the year is out.

Spiel Times has apparently heard from a number of staff at Target, who say that new stock is expected between tomorrow and Tuesday. It’s a bit of a lottery as to whether your local Target will be in line for stock, however, with sources telling the site that while some outlets will be getting ten to 15 units, others will be getting none at all.

Spiel Times says that a number of the reports are coming from the Midwest region, but adds that they’re also hearing from staff in stores on the West Coast, South Central and South Eastern areas, so it sounds like this could be a wide reaching PS5 stock drop.

Crucially, however, this stock won’t be reaching store shelves, and will apparently only be available to purchase online, either to be delivered or collected in store.

So how can you stand a better chance in what could plausibly be the final PS5 grab of 2020? Well, the first thing to note is that Target restocks tend to take place between 3AM and 7AM EST, but Spiel Times notes that the two-hour window between 5AM and 7AM has been when past PS5 restocks have occurred.

Obviously, you should be logged in ahead of time, as you’ll have to move fast if you see stock, and make sure that your credit card and shipping details are filled in ahead of time. (So if you don't have a Target account setup, now is the time to create a log-in). Anecdotally, some Target PS5 buyers have had more luck using the shop’s app rather than relying on the website. But if you do want to try your luck via the regular browser, this is the PlayStation 5 stock page that you can refresh at will.

Things have been pretty quiet on the PS5 restock front over the Christmas period with no new consoles appearing in the usual places. Of course, if this report turns out to be correct and Target is getting additional units, it’s possible that other retailers will follow suit. As ever, if you’re still in the market for a console, the best thing to do is to bookmark our where to buy PS5 tracker — we update the page as soon as it comes back in to stock at all the usual places, to save you from overpaying an eBay scalper.