Sweet Tooth season 2: Everything we know so far

It's already time to start talking about Sweet Tooth season 2, so if you haven’t already streamed the entire first season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix, what are you waiting for?

Based on Jeff Lemire’s successful comic book series, the show follows a young boy who’s half-human, half-deer named Gus as he navigates the cruel and strangely beautiful world left behind after a mysterious illness known as “The Sick” hits the planet. To say it’s addicting is an understatement.

Given that Sweet Tooth’s first season was watched by more than 60 million households since its release in June 2021, it’s no surprise that Netflix decided to renew the series for season 2. The news was announced earlier this week, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement about returning to Jeff Lemire's post-apocalyptic world after the "Great Crumble."

While the next season will no doubt continue the story of Gus, many of the details of what we can expect from the new batch of episodes is still very much up in the air. However, there are a few things we know (or can at least take a good guess at) when it comes to Sweet Tooth season 2.

Because Netflix only officially announced the renewal of Sweet Tooth for a second season on July 29, chances are season 2's release date is pretty far off. Taking into account that Netflix’s original series tend to have a longer gap of 12 to 18 months between seasons (looking at you, Ozark !), the best guess here is that Sweet Tooth season 2 likely won’t premiere before sometime in late 2022 or possibly even early 2023.

Of course, that could change at any moment, especially given the COVID-19 delays that many productions have faced and are still dealing with today. In other words, it’s still pretty up in the air, but Netflix knows fans are clamoring for new episodes and will hopefully make them available as soon as possible.

Sweet Tooth season 2 filming

(Image credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

There’s no word on whether or not Sweet Tooth's second season has begun filming or when it might if it hasn't already. However, given the large scale of the production and the fact that post-production to insert and finalize CGI and other special effects is likely to be pretty lengthy, shooting should begin in the coming months if it hasn't already in order to ensure season 2 is on track for a timely release.

Despite being set in the United States, season 1 of Sweet Tooth actually filmed in New Zealand and was one of the only productions allowed to do so in 2020 as the country was on lockdown. For continuity purposes, it’s likely the show will return to New Zealand for season 2.

Sweet Tooth season 2 cast

(Image credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

No official cast announcements have been made for the second season just yet, but not much is expected to change in terms of the lineup. For instance, Christian Convery is all but guaranteed to return as Gus/Sweet Tooth, while Dania Ramirez, Nonso Anozie, and Will Forte will all likely reprise their roles as Aimee Eden, Tommy Jepperd/Big Man, and Pubba respectively.

Also thought to be returning are Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Rebecca Walker, Neil Sandilands as GEneral Douglas Abbot, and of course, James Brolin as the Narrator. Keep your eyes peeled for any additions to the cast but feel confident that, given that there were no big deaths or losses in the first season, pretty much everyone will be (or at least should be) on board for season 2.

Sweet Tooth season 2 plot

(Image credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

The first season ended in a pretty tough place: Gus was finally captured by Abbot, who's taken over the Preserve and wants to find a cure by allowing Singh to experiment on hybrids. While Jepperd and Amy plan to save the kids from the lab, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be successful, and if they are, what the fallout from that rescue attempt will be.

Sweet Tooth season 2 will likely focus largely on the fight between Abbot and Gus's new adopted family, at least for the first half. However, there's also the fact that Gus has managed to make contact with his "dead" mother, who's apparently in Alaska. How that relationship will develop and what will be revealed of Gus's mother's life and past (because you just know there are some bombshells there) will be interesting to watch play out.

Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer speculation

Because Sweet Tooth season 2 hasn’t finished filming yet and may not even have begun, there’s no trailer to speak of just yet. However, that will no doubt be released in the month or so prior to the new episodes hitting Netflix, so you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled.