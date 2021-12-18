Seahawks vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 online

The Seahawks vs Rams live stream has been moved from Sunday, to Tuesday night and will be played at 7 p.m. ET due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Both offenses have stated to find their stride and hope to carry that momentum into Tuesday night. Seattle and L.A. are each coming off back-to-back wins and back-to-back 30-point performances. Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford that look keep it going in this NFL live stream.

Seahawks vs Rams channel, start time The Seahawks vs Rams live stream has been moved to Tuesday (Dec. 21).

• Time — 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Seahawks (5-8) still need a lot to go right to even sniff the playoffs, but in a season where they have had their share of struggles and injuries, a strong finish may be the best they can offer the "12th Man?"

Russell Wilson seems to have finally found his rhythm since returning from a finger injury that sidelined him for four weeks. Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes in his last three games with just one interception. Last week, in a 33-13 route of the Texans, he threw for 260 yards, his highest total since his return.

The Rams (9-4) had high hopes for their offense when they traded for Matthew Stafford last offseason. They envisioned a high-flying, high-scoring, potent offense. That's how the Rams started the Stafford era, then that went away in the middle portion of the season, now it appears to be back. The Rams' back-to-back 30-point games are their highest scoring stretch since the first three weeks of the season.

A key reason to postpone this game to Tuesday night was the 29 players on the Rams who have been placed in league's reserve/COVID-19 list. Two other games were also moved due to a multitude of players on the COVID list, including Washington vs Eagles and Raiders vs Browns.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The over/under is 45.5.

How to watch Seahawks vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Seahawks vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Seahawks vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 19)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Seahawks vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Seahawks vs Rams.

Seahawks vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Seahawks vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Rams live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.