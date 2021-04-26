Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders reveal the changes we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (or Galaxy Z Flip 2, depending on the chosen moniker) is set to launch this summer. While it's unlikely to deviate from its clamshell design, there are some changes afoot for Samsung's foldable flip phone. Some new Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders give us a great idea of what the smartphone might look like based on rumors.

The images come courtesy of LetsGoDigital's in-house designer, Giuseppe Spinelli , and show off the handset in four of the eight rumored colorways: Black, beige, green, and violet. If all of the credible leaks and rumors pan out, along with features we've seen in Samsung patents, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be pretty close to the device showcased here.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli/ LetsGoDigital)

The most noticeable difference between the Galaxy Z Flip and its successor is the front panel. The existing foldable sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED cover display. The screen can show notifications, and you can even take a selfie using it as a very small viewfinder.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, could have a more sizeable screen on the front. A patent spotted by LetsGoDigital last year shows off a significantly larger cover display which would be a huge improvement for the new model. Another change that will entice new users is the addition of a third camera in the main array. The Galaxy Z Flip has a pair of 12MP lenses on the 'rear' and a 10MP front-facing camera when the device is unfolded. The third lens could be a telephoto lens, which is found on most premium devices.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

The Galaxy Z Flip also has fairly large bezels, which isn't ideal under normal circumstances. It's certainly less so when you've just handed over $1,449 / £1399 / AU$2,599, which was the price of the foldable before its February price cut in the US. You can now pick up the handset for $1199, the same price as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders boast a slim, barely-there bezel that fans will be much happier with.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

Other improvements which aren't easy to spot in renders, but have been rumored for the foldable, include a revamped hinge and a robust new frame.

The Galaxy Z Flip is somewhat chunky, and Samsung has been looking to make a slimmer clamshell (as spotted in another patent). The thinner frame could pose a problem with regard to the physical buttons on the side of the smartphone. The solution proposed in the patent is to increase the touch-sensitive area around the buttons, so less accuracy is required when using them.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

We don't know how many of these features will make it into the Galaxy Z Flip 3 when it launches this summer, or if the foldable will look anything like these concept images. But we definitely want to see Samsung moving in this direction with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, to justify that hair-raising price tag, as well as give fans what they want.