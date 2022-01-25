Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date and time officially set — get ready for Galaxy S22

Samsung has set an official date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. And based on the invitation, it sounds like the February 9 event is being brought to you by the letter "S."

Samsung's invitation features a pinkish S inside of a box, and you don't exactly need to be a cryptographer to crack that code. The image is as sure a sign as any that the latest Galaxy S devices will be shown off on February 9.

Samsung Unpacked 2022 gets underway at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/2 p.m. GMT.

In terms of phones, that means the anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup, which is expected to feature three different handsets — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first two phones are likely to be straightforward updates of their Galaxy S21 counterparts, but rumors suggest the S22 Ultra will have more in common with Samsung's Galaxy Note series, right down to the integrated S Pen.

The Galaxy S22 likely won't be the only product lineup on display at Unpacked on February 9. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Tab S8 will debut at the event, with three new tablets getting their time in the spotlight. Samsung's updated tablet is expected to feature a new processor and a notched display, among other changes.

As has been Samsung's m.o. since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be a virtual one that you can live stream on Samsung.com. Samsung also hosts the event on its YouTube channel, with a link likely to appear just prior to the February 9 date.

We'll be covering the February 9 Galaxy Unpacked event to bring you all the latest news on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 or any other surprise Samsung has in store for us.