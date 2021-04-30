Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date looks imminent after this Samsung leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch might be imminent. The rumored follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE just leaked on one of Samsung's own websites.

As spotted by GalaxyClub, an advertisement for the Galaxy S21 FE can be seen when you hover over the mobile tab on Samsung Mexico's website. Sure enough, when we tried finding the promo ourselves, we saw a banner reading 'conoce más sobre Galaxy S21 FE' — learn more about Galaxy S21 FE.

(Image credit: Future)

Except when we clicked the link, it lead us to the shopping page for the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup, which debuted earlier this year with the baseline model, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The advertisement's accompanying image also looks identical the existing S21 phones, so we're inclined to believe it doesn't match the call-to-action. We can't be sure, though.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is primed to become the best Samsung phone for people who wanted the standard Galaxy S21, but felt deterred by the price. The S20 FE made many of the key features of the S20 series more affordable, and we expect the S21 FE to do the same for the S21 phones.

But last year, the S20 FE with 5G started at $699. Since the Galaxy S21 lineup is less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S20 series was when it first arrived, the S21 FE could start at a comparatively lower price.

Other recent leaks have made it seem the Galaxy S21 FE is arriving soon. Unofficial renders of the mid-range phone leaked earlier this month, showing off a smartphone that looks similar to the Galaxy S21, as expected. The renders revealed the same central pinhole selfie camera, as well as the traffic light-style triple camera array.

Still, there's no official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date yet. In March, trusted leaker Evan Blass shared a roadmap for Samsung's product rollouts through August of 2021, with the S21 FE sitting at the end of the alleged schedule. Could this mean it'll launch at Samsung's annual summer Unpacked keynote alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

While it's certainly possible, this would deviate from Samsung's past release schedule. It unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE in September.