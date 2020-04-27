OnePlus 8 deal takes 50% off at T-Mobile: How to get it

If you're eyeing the new OnePlus 8 but waiting for the right deal to come along, you won't have to wait long. The phone goes on sale starting Wednesday (April 29), and right off the bat you can save up to $350 off the $699 OnePlus 8 at T-Mobile, either by opening up a new line or trading in your existing device. (The deal will be available starting April 29).

That's half off the OnePlus 8 — a device that's already something of a steal these days to begin with, given its Snapdragon 865 power, 5G connectivity and dazzling 90Hz display for under $700.

OnePlus 8: was $699 now $349 @ T-Mobile

The new OnePlus 8 offers incomparable performance for the price, a gorgeous 90Hz display, wicked-fast charging, long battery life, polished software and a captivating design — now for up to half off at T-Mobile, for customers adding a new line or trading in an old device.View Deal

While the opportunity to knock a few hundred off the price of a new phone via trade-in isn't unusual, the discount for added lines presents another great opportunity to save, and a compelling reason to purchase the phone via T-Mobile rather than going the unlocked route.

In our OnePlus 8 review, we lauded the battery life and general performance of the device, though we came away less impressed by the quality of the photos we were able to capture with its triple-lens rear camera. The low-light shots it delivers are actually quite good, but the lack of a dedicated telephoto or zoom optic, combined with some quirks in OnePlus' post processing, mean its images don't always match up to those captured with the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro or Pixel 4.

Still, the OnePlus 8 is a very strong value. Some Android phone makers ask that you pay nearly twice the OnePlus 8's asking price for a device with a comparable processor and display. And that's to say nothing of the phone's 5G support — one feature alone that has been driving up the cost of most flagships across the board.

Factor in saving another $350 on top of that, and the OnePlus 8 begins to look like an absolute bargain. Even if OnePlus discounts this handset again down the line, this will still likely be one of the best deals we'll ever see on it — so act fast.