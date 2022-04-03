North Carolina vs Kansas live stream: How to watch the NCAA Championship game online

The North Carolina vs Kansas live stream has the Tar Heels looking to keep the good times coming after bouncing their rival Duke in the Final Four. Standing in their way is a Jayhawks team that is looking to this March Madness live stream to make some history of their own.

North Carolina vs Kansas live stream schedule, channels Date: North Carolina vs Kansas takes place Monday, April 4

Time: 9.20 p.m. ET / 6.20 p.m. PT / 2.20 a.m. BST

Channel: TBS

North Carolina (29-9) is going for their school's seventh national championship. Despite their history they have been an underdog this year. They would have been the Cinderella story of the tournament had it not been for 15-seed Saint Peter’s run. With a first-year head coach in Hubert Davis and not one projected first round pick in June’s NBA draft, the Tar Heels made it to this title game as one of the very few 8-seeds to ever do so.

The Tar Heels have continued their advance thanks to the clutch play of junior Armando Bacot, sophomore Caleb Love, senior Brady Manek and sophomore R.J. Davis. Each one of these players have stepped in the clutch through the season and the tournament.

Love is coming off yet another outstanding performance in the tournament. After taking UCLA for 30 points in the Sweet 16, he dropped 28 on the Blue Devils in UNC’s 81-77 Final Four victory Saturday night.

Kansas (30-8) is playing for the school’s fourth national title overall and second under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks enter this matchup after beating Villanova 81-65 in the final four. Senior big-man David McCormick led the way against Nova with 25 points and 9 rebounds while senior guard Ochai Agbaji continued his tear in the tournament, dropping in 21 points.

This is the first time since 1957 that these two blue-blood schools are meeting in the national title game. Lennie Rosenbluth’s Tar Heels edged Wilt Chamberlain’s Jayhawks, 54-53 in triple overtime that year.

Kansas is 4.5-point favorite against North Carolina. The over/under is 153.5. The game is being played at New Orleans, Louisiana’s Caesars Superdome.

How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch North Carolina vs Kansas, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

North Carolina vs Kansas is on TBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

North Carolina vs Kansas has a very late tip-off of (epic yawn) 2.20 a.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN , TSN2 or TSN3 but they will have some NCAA games.

North Carolina vs Kansas live stream will be carried by TSN.

How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if North Carolina vs Kansas will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

