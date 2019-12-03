Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Although Cyber Monday has come and gone, there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deals you can still get right now. When you're a gamer or gift shopping for someone else, you can score big savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories right now.

Best Buy has a $299 Switch bundle that gets you the latest Nintendo Switch model with a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas (featuring Nintendo's Star Fox!). There's also Walmart's $299 bundle, which has the same new Switch with a 128GB microSD card and USB controller included. This one seems to be going in and out of stock, so grab it while you can, if you can. And there's a Mario Kart 8 bundle (featuring the old, weaker battery life Switch model) that comes with Crash Team Racing, two steering wheel accessories and Amiibos for $340 on eBay.

For patient Cyber Monday bundle buyers, Walmart has announced it's offering one of its best deals yet... on Tuesday (today). It's going to sell a special $299 Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes the improved battery model, Mario Red Joy-Cons, a red carrying case and $20 in eShop credit. This killer package goes live on Dec. 3 at 9am PT, so prepare your credit card, check your WiFi connection and set your alarm, since there'll likely be a lot of folks swarming Walmart's site at 9am to snatch the bundle.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals have been hard to come by, but eBay currently has a respectable $229 Switch Lite bundle that includes a copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield for $30 off. If you need new controllers, Nintendo's Joy-Cons are $10 off right now, and the official Nintendo Pro Controller for Switch is $8 off.

This is also a smart time to score some of the best Switch games for less, including Breath of the Wild for $39.99 as well as hot third-party titles like Overwatch and Team Sonic Racing for low prices. What's more, you can get the Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack Featuring Star Fox for just $9.99 ($50 off).

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be rounding up the remaining post-game Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals to score you savings until every last deal has been extinguished from the coupon-code-riddled face of the internet.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Cyber Week deals you can still get right now

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals still available

Nintendo Switch hardware deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Red Bundle: $299 on Walmart

Starting on Dec. 3 at 9am PT, Walmart will offer this excellent Switch bundle that gets you the latest Switch hardware, Mario Red Joy-Cons, a carrying case and $20 in eShop credit. The included Mario Joy-Cons haven't been available since 2017's Super Mario Odyssey bundle.

Nintendo Switch + Starlink: $299 @ Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas. That's a $60 value and gets you a pretty fun toys-to-life dogfighting game for free.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokémon Sword or Shield: $229 at eBay

This excellent bundle deal gets you the Nintendo Switch Lite and the hot new Pokémon game at a $30 discount.

Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Regarded as one of the best games of all time, this expansive open-world adventure is available for one of its lowest prices yet.

Cuphead (Digital): was $20 now $15 at Walmart

With gorgeous hand-drawn cartoon art and notoriously challenging platforming, Cuphead is one of the best Switch games and a steal at this price.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $60 now $50 @ Best Buy

It's that time again: time for Mario and Sonic fans to squad up and compete in Olympics-themed mini-games. Grab the game before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics roll around so that you're ahead of the curve.

Ape Out (Digital): was $15 now $7.49 at Walmart

This awesomely wacky indie game is like if Hotline Miami starred a violent gorilla, complete with striking Pollock-esque artwork.

Katana Zero (Digital): was $15 now $9.75 @ Walmart

This stellar indie game blends visceral, one-hit-kill combat with a slick noir art style and pulsing electronic soundtrack.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59.99 now $44.99 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $49.99 @ Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create the Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer.

NBA 2K20 (Digital): was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

The latest version of 2K's long-running basketball simulation features WNBA players for the first time and a new MyCareer mode starring Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson.

Resident Evil 4 (Digital): was $29.99 now $19.99 @ Walmart

This all-time survival horror classic is just as great today as it was in 2005, and you can finally take it on the go on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Let's Go Eevee: was $60 now $42.99 @ Amazon

Pokémon Let's Go Eevee is the perfect combination of classic Pokémon and the modern mobile action of Pokémon Go. For a limited time, save $18 on this must have Nintendo Switch game.

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: was $39 now $16.99 @ Walmart

Take a trip down memory lane with Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary. It spans three decades of Street Fighter history. For a limited time, it's on sale for an all time low price of $16.99

Nintendo Switch Accessory deals

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card: was $23.79 now $19.99 @ Amazon

A microSD card is a must for any Switch gamer looking to build a digital game library, and all SanDisk models are on sale right now. We recommend going with at least a 128GB version, which is just $19.

Nintendo Switch Wireless GameCube Controller: was $50 now $35 @ Amazon

For gamers who want to pretend they're playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on a souped-up GameCube, this controller will do the trick.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $61.89 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $8 off at Amazon.

Orzly Carry Case: was $19.99 now $12 @ Amazon

This highly popular carrying case has a hard outer shell, 8 cartridge slots and tons of pocket space for extra Joy-Cons and cables.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip: was $29.88 now $20.99 @ Best Buy

Never miss a moment of gameplay with the Joy-Con charging grip. It lets you combine the left and right Joy-Con into one standard controller so you can keep playing while you charge.

Insignia Switch Dock Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy

This dock kit for the Nintendo Switch features one USB 2.0 port and on HDMI ports. It's a simple solution for connecting your Switch to an HDTV. Snag one now for $20 less than its regular price.