NFL Draft 2020: How to watch, live stream start time, draft order and TV channel

We will watch the NFL Draft 2020 online, but this year's draft has a completely new twist: all of the teams are operating remotely. Because the NFL Draft can't be held off, and everyone is doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, everyone's going to participate from a social distance. There's even a way to have Goodell hear your boos from your home.

Each of the league's 32 teams is going to be setting up shop at their own home bases, including Tompa Bay (groan). We can't wait to see if the New England Patriots take the high road or change their Zoom background to something that speaks to how annoying their former QB's becoming.

NFL Draft 2020 start time, channel Tonight, the NFL Draft 2020 starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, airing on the NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

The Draft continues on Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th.

Expect to see LSU's Joe Burrow (a quarterback and redshirt senior) go first. While many outlets have him at #2 on their big board, the mighty Bengals of Cincinnati think he's the best of the best, and reportedly told him they're going to pick him at #1.

Just don't expect to see Burrow looking so fresh and so clean. He tweeted a bit of a warning about how his hair may look a bit ... unkempt? The weird hair of the NFL Draft 2020 may be this year's version of the annually odd suits.

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are openApril 23, 2020

This moves Ohio State junior Chase Young to the likely 2nd pick. QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama junior) and Derrick Brown (Auburn) are likely two of the next to go. Vegas' odds have been compiled into a set for the entire first 32 picks, and you can see them below.

Bud Light of all people are keeping traditions alive in the other angle of the draft: letting Commissioner Roger Goodell hear how much he's despised. Tag a tweet with @budlight and #BootheCommish to have your frustrations sent to Roger.

For each BOO'ing tweet (well, the first 500,000 of them), Bud Light is going to donate $1 to the NFL Draftathon, a collection of charities that includes the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and the United Way.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NFL Draft 2020 online, plus early picks and predictions from Las Vegas:

How can I watch NFL Draft 2020 online with a VPN?

Don't worry if you're out of the country, and having trouble getting set up with services you don't want to pay for on top of the ones you already subscribe to. Yes, you can keep using your current streaming service to watch the NFL Draft online channels are available to watch in your current location. you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all three days of the draft.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch the NFL Draft online. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch the NFL Draft online in the US?

Folks in America have a pretty good shot of getting to watch NFL Draft 2020 on the channel of their choice — or at least one that doesn't cost much to get. Most of the draft is even available for free.

Since the NFL Draft is on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it's available on almost every service, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as you can watch most of the draft (save for some of Saturday's events) for free with the Happy Hour Across America promotion that opens Sling Blue up from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Fubo TV is our other recommendation here because, well, you care enough about sports that you want to watch the NFL Draft, and Fubo is made for sports fans. It's got a 1 week free trial right now.

Sling TV : $20 for the first month, $30 per month thereafter

$20 for the first month, $30 per month thereafter Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

You can watch (most of) the NFL Draft online for free Sling Blue. That's because the NFL Network is one of the Sling Blue channels, and the Sling TV Happy Hour Across America offer turns on free Sling Blue from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern every day — which means the first 5 hours of Draft Day 3 won't be there (we've got another free option for how to get those, below)View Deal

If you're OK with ABC's coverage (which may not be as in depth as the NFL Network's) can also watch the draft for free on your ABC channel with Locast, a not-for-profit that has apps for Amazon Fire, Android, iOS, Roku and Apple TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft 2020 online in the UK

We don't envy our friends across the pond who need to stay up til 1 a.m. GMT for the start of night 1 of the draft. Sky Sports, which can be acquired with a Now TV day pass.

Of course, to get yourselves hyped, you'll start at 6 p.m. GMT on the 23rd, where pre-show prognostication airs on the Sky Sports Action channel. From midnight on, on Main Event, the draft itself airs.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2020 online in Canada

Canadians have multiple options for how to watch the NFL Draft online. The top pick, we'd say is TSN, which is available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. TSN3 will be simulcasting ABC’s live coverage of Round 1 on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and TSN4 will have the ESPN version for both nights.

Saturday's Round 4-7 coverage (from ESPN) will be on TSN.ca as well as via the TSN app.

ABC affiliates in Canada will also broadcast the draft, and Canadians with the NFL Network can also watch there.

NFL Draft 2020 schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 23: 8 p.m. Eastern to around 11:30 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, April 23: 8 p.m. Eastern to around 11:30 p.m. Eastern Round 2: Friday, April 24 from 7 p.m. Eastern

Friday, April 24 from 7 p.m. Eastern Round 3: Saturday, April 25, starting at noon Eastern

NFL Draft 2020 order predictions

According to the folks at Sports Illustrated, it's such a lock that the Cincinnati Bengals will pick LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick that Vegas has stopped taking bets.

Jeremy Rauch at Fox 19 broke the news of Cincy informing Burrow of its intent to sign him. SI's vegas-odds-based predictions for the first 32 picks in the draft go as follows: