Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.

Our favorite TV is getting more screen size options, as the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV adds three new models, large and small. The Award-winning set will now be available in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes, as well as a giant 98-inch model.

That 98-inch model also marks this Neo OLED TV as one of the largest 4K sets you can buy, as most 4K TVs top out at 85 inches. By comparison, right now the largest OLED TV from LG is 88 inches.

But the extra size of this 7-foot-wide TV won't come cheap, as even the model found on our best 85-inch TVs page sells for $4,999; an additional 13 inches of screen could add thousands of dollars to that price.

The Frame, Samsung's art-inspired wall-mounted TV, will also be adding a new 85-inch model, making it the perfect set for watching a movie on the big screen, or portraying Picasso's Guernica at something a little closer to actual size.

This new extra large model joins the existing Frame 4K QLED TV lineup, which ranges from 43 inches up to 75 inches. Throw in Samsung's selection of high resolution art — which is tailored to the 4K TV and uses Samsung's ambient mode — and the Frame provides a revolving collection of fine art that looks better than many expensive prints.

Finally, Samsung's line of outdoor TVs, The Terrace, is adding a new 65-inch model to its full sun models, launched earlier this year. This new model matches the 65-inch partial sun outdoor TV that Samsung launched the year before, offering a full-sized smart TV experience in a ruggedized, weatherproofed package.

The new models will be available through major retailers as well as the Samsung website starting this week. The 50-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED (model number QN50QN90AAFXZA) is already available on the Samsung website, with a regular price of $1,499 . The 65-inch Terrace Full Sun outdoor TV is available now for $9,999 .

Other models will be available later today (Sept. 1) through Samsung's website and major retailers, though pricing has not been announced. We'll update this story as additional pricing and availability information is confirmed.