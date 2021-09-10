Marvel's Wolverine trailer, gameplay, story and more

Marvel's Wolverine is an upcoming PS5 exclusive from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games. Although the game is likely a few years away, it's clear Insomniac is digging its claws further into the world of superheroes.

You'll play as Wolverine, aka Logan, one of the most famous X-Men characters. He's a mutant with regenerative powers and a skeleton infused with adamantium, a fictional, almost-indestructible steel alloy, according to the Marvel canon. Wolverine also famously has two sets of retractable adamantium claws, as well as enhanced speed, strength and agility.

Insomniac Games hasn't revealed too much about the game yet. However, here's everything we do know about Marvel's Wolverine so far, and why it's one of the most exciting PS5 exclusives Sony has in the pipeline.

Marvel's Wolverine release window speculation

Don't hold your breath for Marvel's Wolverine. Sony announced the game during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase in September. In a blog post at the time, Insomniac said it’s "very early in development," though work was underway on the narrative and gameplay.

Insomniac is working on another game — Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — and it says that sequel will come out in 2023. So, it seems likely fans will have to wait even longer to play Wolverine.

On the plus side, you'll have at least a couple of years to get jump in on PS5 restocks, which we hope will be plentiful by the time Wolverine comes out.

Marvel's Wolverine trailer

Sony debuted the Marvel's Wolverine announcement teaser trailer during its PlayStation Showcase 2021. It shows a man drinking alone at a near-empty dive bar when someone approaches from behind with a knife in hand. As the would-be assailant gets closer, the man at the bar extends a set claws from between his knuckles, and his identity immediately becomes clear. That's all there is to it, but it was certainly enough to get fans excited.

Marvel's Wolverine gameplay

Given Insomniac's recent track record and its Spider-Man games, it's likely that Marvel's Wolverine will be a single-player action-adventure game, but the studio has yet to confirm that. However, it did claim the game will feature "cutting-edge gameplay."

Similar to how it handled Spider-Man, Insomniac said it will "respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular" while finding ways to freshen up Wolverine and imbue some of its own spirit. With that in mind, it's likely the angry Canadian mutant will take down waves of enemies as he defends those who need help while advancing his own story.

Bearing in mind Insomniac's last few games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wolverine having a skill tree with various abilities you can unlock, as well as customizable stats and outfits.

Marvel's Wolverine story

Insomniac hasn't revealed any details about the Wolverine plot just yet. However, it did note that key members of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative team are leading work on this game. Brian Horton is creative director while Cameron Christian is game director. Miles Morales had a solid, emotionally driven story, so here's hoping for more of the same with Wolverine.

Is Marvel's Wolverine coming to PS4 or Xbox Series X?

Marvel's Wolverine is a PS5 exclusive and it won't be coming to PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Nintendo Switch.

There's a chance Sony will bring Wolverine to PC, as it has with a few of its first-party games over the last year or so. However, neither of Insomniac's Spider-Man games have been released on Windows as yet, so don’t get your hopes up.

Marvel's Wolverine outlook

We'll learn much more about Marvel's Wolverine in the lead up to its release, which is likely a few years away. However, Insomniac has had a stellar series of hits over the last few years and Wolverine is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe. With that in mind, there's every reason to be excited about this upcoming PS5 exclusive.