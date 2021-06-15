E3 2021 Bandai Namco live blog: The latest news as it happens

E3 2021 is almost at an end, and Bandai Namco will give the last major conference of the show. We're not precisely sure what the company intends to announce, considering that some of its biggest titles — Elden Ring and Tales of Arise — already got lengthy trailers at other E3 2021 conferences.

Still, the company has a diverse array of franchises at its disposal, from Tales and FromSoftware titles, to Dragon Ball Z and Pac-Man. We may very well see more Elden Ring and Tales of Arise, and we may get a few smaller announcements on top of that, too.

If you'd like to watch the conference for yourself, it's relatively easy to do. Bandai Namco doesn't seem to be hosting the stream on its own YouTube channel, so you'll have watch via the official E3 Twitch instead. We've embedded the E3 YouTube feed below, so you can watch there was we live-blog here:

Tom's Guide will document all of the latest news as it happens here, so you can learn all the latest Bandai Namco E3 2021 information without ever leaving this page. After it's done, we'll convert the page into a recap, which will highlight all the major news that we heard.

Bandai Namco's stream might be an excellent showcase for Elden Ring and Tales of Arise — or it may simply highlight a few smaller titles and call it a day. We'll know for sure within the hour, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we wrap up E3 2021.