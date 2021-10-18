Live
Apple event live blog: MacBook Pro 2021, AirPods 3 and all the big news as it happens
The Apple Event is today, and our Apple Event live blog will be here every step of the way as the company is expected to make major product announcements in multiple categories. The biggest buzz is around two new MacBook Pros that will likely bring the most significant upgrades in years.
Dubbed "Unleashed," the Apple October event starts at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. BST), and many believe that Unleashed could refer to a new M1X chip that will power both the new MacBook Pros and a possible new Mac mini. We could also see new AirPods with a fresh design and new features.
Here's what we anticipate at the Apple event:
MacBook Pro 2021 (14 inch and 16 inch): The new MacBook Pros should offer powerful M1X chips that deliver more CPU and GPU cores. We're expecting a new 14-inch size and a MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch.
Both laptops should sport slimmer bezels, dazzling mini-LED displays and more ports. Add in a 1080p camera and rumored MagSafe charging and Apple could be about to reinvent the MacBook Pro.
Mac mini 2021: The Mac mini M1 is already one of the fastest and best mini PCs around, but it looks like Apple is going to take its small computer to the next level. In addition to a new M1X chip, the Mac mini 201 is tipped for a redesign that could include more ports and an even more compact form factor.
AirPods 3: The regular AirPods haven't seen an update in two years, so we're very interested to see what the new wireless earbuds bring to the table. The biggest rumor centers around shorter stems for the design (similar to the AirPods Pro) but we're not sure about noise cancellation.
We're not expecting any Apple TV-related news at today's Apple event, but one Tom's Guide editor is hoping for a "one more thing" from Apple on it. Here's Henry Casey on why an Apple TV Stick would make him very happy.
So what of the Mac mini M1X? Rumors suggest a new model could be shown off at today's Apple event, although it's far from certain.
iDrop News, for instance, claims insider information from a person involved in Apple's marketing that said the launch has been delayed in order to let the new MacBooks "shine."
However, the same report claims supply chain insider information, which has production for a new Mac mini ramping up. We'll have to wait and see on this one.
An alleged MacBook Pro 2021 photo leak shows a possible display notch for the display. It's not clear why the new MacBook Pro would have a notch, but one rumor points to a sharper 1080p camera, which could take up more room. We have not seen any Face ID leaks for the new MacBook Pros but anything could happen.
According to an investor note from Wedbush's Dan Ives (via MacRumors), third-generation AirPods will likely be announced at the Apple Event. The third-generation AirPods have reportedly been manufactured and are ready to launch, according to Wedbush's supply chain checks.
Well this is interesting. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook Pro chips will be called 'M1 Pro' and 'M1 Max.' This could be instead of M1X. If we had to guess, the M1 Pro could be the base chip for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the M1 Max could be the chip for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
According to Gurman: "Both chip versions will have 10 CPU cores comprised of eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The difference will be in graphics: One chip will have 16 graphics cores, and the other will have 32."
