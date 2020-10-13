iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price, features and release date

All of the new iPhone 12 models introduced by Apple feature 5G connectivity and an A14 Bionic chip. But Apple still considers its Pro models to be the cream of the crop, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max look to continue that tradition.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, the same size as the iPhone 12 Apple has also unveiled. The iPhone 12 Pro Max goes even bigger with a 6.7-inch screen. That's an increase from the 6.5 inches features on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Even with the larger screens, Apple says its new Pro models have about the same form factor as before.

Both iPhone 12 Pro models feature the wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses on last year's iPhone 11 Pro models, though the main lens has a wider f/1.6 aperture to let in more light, and it now uses a 7-element lens. The telephoto lens now supports a 4x optical zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 2.5x on the iPhone 12 Pro. And both Pro models get a LiDAR sensor, which app says will deliver faster autofocus, even in low light.

You'll find many of the other features included in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini including the more powerful A14 processor. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will also be able to connect to all types of 5G networks, including Verizon's fast mmWave-based towers. The two Pro models also support the MagSafe feature introduced in the other iPhone 12 models to attach accessories like wireless chargers and cases.

Even with these changes, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost the same as the iPhone 11 models they replace — $999 and $1,099, respectively. The new iPhone 12 Pro models will start with 128GB of storage, a definite improvement over the paltry 64GB in the iPhone 11 Pro's base model.

You'll be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro this Friday (Oct. 16) with the phone shipping on Oct. 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max requires a longer wait, as pre-orders start Nov. 6 before the phone arrives on Nov. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.