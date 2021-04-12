iPad Pro 2021 faces restock disaster due to Mini-LED screen shortage

The new iPad Pro 2021 may be due to launch at the rumored Apple April event, but it may be pretty difficult to get hold of one for a while. That’s thanks to the ongoing global chip shortage that’s causing issues across the tech industry.

Bloombergreported that while Apple is still set to announce the new iPad Pro, issues sourcing components for the mini-LED display is going to cause some problems with tablet supply.

The inclusion of the mini-LED display is set to make the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 stand apart from the rest of Apple’s tablet range. But mini-LED displays aren’t particularly common to begin with. It seems that the global chip shortage hasn’t helped matters, and now Apple’s suppliers are grappling with poor manufacturing yields.

We already heard that Apple had to delay production of some iPad models, all thanks to a shortage of certain key components, including displays. What we didn’t already know was which iPads were actually affected by the problem.

Mini-LED displays have long been rumored for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, and word is it’ll be the first of many iPad and Mac devices to include the more advanced displays.

Mini-LED displays work utilizing small clusters of LEDs in the screen, which have the advantage of offering you a brighter screen with improved contrast and better power efficiency. But, while offering impressive visuals, mini-LED screens are not cheap. Hence why they’re debuting in the ultra-premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro, rather than a more general-purpose device like the iPhone 13.

Mini-LED shortage: What this means for the iPad Pro

While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still coming, it could be that you’ll have to wait a while before you can buy one. A smaller iPad Pro without a mini-LED display is still coming as well, and Bloomberg speculated that the two devices may arrive at different times.

While unconfirmed by Apple, this situation could mean that the 12.9-inch model would arrive later this year, and in seriously limited quantities to boot.

Whether the differences between the two iPad Pro 2021 models end at the display are unclear. Rumor is that the 12.9-inch model would also include a faster processor, on par with the Apple M1 chip found in 2020 MacBooks and the Mac Mini M1, as well as a faster USB-C port that is compatible with more accessories and monitors.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens. Let’s just hope that we don’t see a repeat of the still-ongoing problem of finding PS5 restocks and locating where to buy Xbox Series X consoles. The last thing we need are the already-expensive iPad Pros hitting eBay for twice the normal price.