Live stream Spurs vs. Liverpool: How to watch this Premier League showdown

Liverpool are flying high, 13 points clear of their nearest rival in the Premier League and well on their way to their first league title since the 1989/1990 season. But there's still half a season left to go, and Tottenham would love to play the spoiler on Liverpool's march to the title.

The two teams are going at it right now, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. And if you want to watch the Spurs vs. Liverpool match, you've got plenty of options, from catching it live on television to live streaming it to a mobile device.

Tottenham had been playing better after hiring Jose Mourinho to take over the team, but that early improvement has since given way to disappointing results. Spurs find themselves in sixth place heading into this match, six points out of a Champions League slot for next season.

Liverpool is having no such difficult, having not lost a league match all season. Liverpool won the match the first time these two teams faced off in the 2019/2020 season by a score of 2-1. This is also a repeat of last year's all-England Champions League final, which Liverpool also won.

Spurs are playing without Harry Kane, their leading scorer, who's out until April.

Here's all the ways you can live stream Spurs vs. Liverpool today.

When can I live stream Spurs vs. Liverpool?

The Spurs vs. Liverpool match kicked off at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST today (Jan. 11). NBC is carrying the match in the U.S., as will Telemundo with a Spanish-language broadcast. Both channels are free to air on TV, meaning all you need is an HDTV antenna.

In the U.K., Sky Sports carries the Spurs vs. Liverpool match. Don't have a Sky Sports subscription? You can buy a day pass from NowTV for £9.99 to catch the game. Canadian viewers can watch Spurs vs. Liverpool on DAZN.

How can I use a VPN to live stream Spurs vs. Liverpool match?

If you're traveling when the Spurs vs. Liverpool match kicks off and you're not able to access your normal streaming services, try a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can mask where it is you're surfing the web from, making it seem as if you're back in your home country.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream Spurs vs. Liverpool in the U.S.?

NBC streams all of its sports coverage on the NBC Sports website. You can also watch the Spurs vs. Liverpool match on your phone or tablet with the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS).

There's a catch, though. To live stream its sports coverage, NBC requires you to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider. So if you've dropped your cable subscription, you'll need to find another way to live-stream Spurs vs. Liverpool.

How can I live stream the Spurs vs. Liverpool match without a cable subscription?

A subscription streaming service can deliver the Spurs vs. Liverpool match to a browser, tablet or TV near you. Just make sure that the streaming service you pick carries your local NBC affiliate — not all streaming services feature local channels in all markets.

These three services are your best bet for live streaming the Spurs vs. Liverpool match.

Fubo.TV: NBC is generally included as part of Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service. You also get a cloud DVR feature for recording programs like the Spurs vs. Liverpool match if you want to watch them later.View Deal

Hulu: Like Fubo.TV, Hulu includes a cloud DVR feature. And NBC is among the channels you get with this $55-a-month service.View Deal