How to watch Biden’s first presidential address to Congress without cable

Biden presidential address to Congress details Joe Biden's presidential address to Congress begins at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Wednesday, April 28). It will air on all four broadcast networks and most major cable news channels.

Get ready to watch Biden's first presidential address to Congress online and on news networks, even if you don't have cable. President Joe Biden will give a speech to a joint session of Congress, similar to the State of the Union, just before his 100th day in office.

This is Biden's first presidential address to Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally invited him to speak to Congress, writing in a letter than she wanted Biden to "share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Biden is expected to reflect on the first 99 days of his presidency, highlight the progress in the coronavirus vaccines rollout, press for expanded health care and gun safety laws, call for police reform and outline the reasons behind the $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill his administration unveiled earlier this month. The House hopes to pass the package by July 4.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be in place for the presidential address. Congress members and senators will not be allowed to bring guests. Biden himself will also have few guests aside from first lady Jill Biden.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Biden's presidential address to Congress online, live and without cable.

How to watch Biden presidential address to Congress live stream with a VPN

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If geo-restrictions are keeping you from watching the Biden presidential address coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Biden presidential address to Congress live stream on CNN

CNN's broadcast of Biden's presidential address to Congress begins at 9 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

Viewers can also follow along on CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Coverage is also available on CNN.com.

If you've cut the cord, it's easy to get the CNN channel. It's available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV offers CNN in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Right now, new subscribers can get either for just $10 for the first month. Both plans come with varying channel lineups that include ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, TNT and more. View Deal

Fubo.TV : The best streaming service for getting sports and news streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a seven-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to Biden presidential address to Congress live stream on Fox News

Fox News will also air Biden presidential address to Congress live at 9 p.m. ET. The news network is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue. FuboTV also has Fox News.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has local NBC and Fox channels (in select markets) and a slew of cable networks like FX, Cartoon Network, Syfy and USA. Sling TV is one of the least expensive live TV services in the market.View Deal

Fubo.TV provides plenty of ways to stay informed with the news and it's the most complete streaming service for sports fans. Get access to local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as ESPN and NFL Network. View Deal

How to watch Biden presidential address to Congress live stream on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, coverage of the Biden presidential address to Congress will start at 8 p.m. ET, first with a preview and analysis and then the live speech.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX. Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services available, and Sling Blue also adds in NFL Network, local Fox and NBC affiliates, TNT and USA.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the most complete live TV services. It's got both FX and FXX, Comedy Central, AMC, HGTV and much more. Football fans will also want Fubo for access to every channel they need for NFL live streams, with CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.View Deal

How to watch Biden presidential address to Congress for free

Own a Roku? You can get free coverage of the Biden presidential address from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Newsy is also available for free on Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Android TV, Plex and Stirr, as well as YouTube, Facebook and newsy.com.