Home gym deal knocks $400 off Tempo Studio

There's plenty of home gym equipment to keep you fit, but few machines are smart enough to correct your form and track your progress. Enter the Tempo Studio. This smart home gym can help with you with everything from strength training to cardio. Best of all, it's now on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Tempo Studio on sale for $2,095. Thats $400 off and the lowest price we've seen for this workout mirror. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $2,599.

If you're not familiar with the Tempo Studio, here's how it works. The Tempo Studio is essentially a 42-inch smart display that uses pulses of infrared light to create a 3D model of you as you workout. It then makes recommendations to help perfect your form and improve your overall strength capacity. Its AI is smart enough to make weight recommendations and count your number of reps. It's like having a digital personal assistant every time you workout from home.

For $39/month, you also get access to live and on-demand classes. (A 12-month commitment is required). The classes run the gamut from strength training, HIIT, mobility, cardio, and recovery classes.

The 6-foot high display is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and features 60-watt stereo speakers with built-in Bluetooth. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port.

The Tempo Studio includes two the 42-inch touchscreen, two 7.5-pound dumbbells, one 25-lb. barbell, six collars, four 10-lb. plates, four 5-lb. plates, four 2.5-lb. plates, four 1.25-lb. plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat, and a recovery roller.