Gran Turismo 7: GT7 release date, leaks, news and more

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most hotly-anticipated PS5 titles, but it also comes on the heels of a reinvention for Sony’s Real Driving Simulator. With Gran Turismo Sport, developer Polyphony Digital focused on cultivating an environment for competitive sim racing to flourish, which was quite a departure from the heavily single-player “car-PG” experience that got the franchise noticed in the first place.

However, series director Kazunori Yamauchi has dropped enough hints to indicate that Gran Turismo 7 could represent a return to form, in some ways, for the sim racing staple. The new game could potentially meld GT Sport’s comprehensive suite of multiplayer and esports features with the deep and rewarding gameplay loop of earlier titles, which longtime fans have come to expect.

That’s already enough information to pique our interest for the next Gran Turismo. Rumors and leaks have also suggested GT7 may drop sooner than many anticipated — perhaps as a launch title for the PS5. The system is reportedly still on track to release this holiday season.

Add it all up, and there is a lot of attention on GT7, for a lot of reasons. Here’s everything we know so far about the next Gran Turismo.

It’s important to note two things in any Gran Turismo release date discussion. First, this series has never launched a new game alongside a new PlayStation platform before. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec missed the PS2’s launch by nearly a year in North America, whereas Gran Turismo 5 and Gran Turismo Sport dropped in the middle of the PS3 and PS4’s lifecycles, respectively.

The other fact to be mindful of is that Polyphony Digital is a studio that likes to take its time. GT5 slipped through the entirety of 2009, all the way until November 2010. Even then, it was further delayed from the beginning to the end of November, because the game missed its production date by mere days.

GT Sport is still receiving updates, including free new cars like the Mazda RX-Vision GT3, nearly three years since its release. (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As such, any rumor that GT7 will make it in time for the PS5’s launch should be taken with a grain of salt. A little over a year ago, in April 2019, we received our first indication that GT7 could be a candidate for a PS5 launch title, alongside remasters of The Last Of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, from an anonymous post on Pastebin.com (via GTPlanet), which has since been removed.

However, a lot can change in a year. Even if GT7 were on target to accompany the PS5’s launch at the time, that might not be true anymore, and the game could slip into 2021. We hadn’t heard much since then to explicitly tie GT7 to the PS5’s release window — at least until last month.

Next Level Racing, a manufacturer of sim racing cockpits that also happens to be an official PlayStation licensee, posed a question to followers on its Instagram page on May 20, asking which racing game they were most looking forward to playing in 2020. The image Next Level shared showed logos for four games at the bottom: Automobilista 2, F1 2020, Dirt 5 and GT7. However, GT7 has not been officially announced yet, nor has its logo, lending an impression that Next Level knew something fans didn’t.

A screenshot of Next Level Racing's Instagram post containing a GT7 logo that has since been taken down. (Image credit: The Sixth Axis via Instagram)

Next Level later deleted the post (which, fortunately, is still preserved thanks to TheSixthAxis), then offered an explanation on its own website, stressing that the post was “misinterpreted by media,” and “[did] not reflect any information” about the game or its launch.

Interestingly, Next Level’s excuse for the controversial post is that the company’s “graphic design department used the mock logo that is circulated [sic] on the internet.” The only problem with that suggestion is that neither fans nor journalists have been able to locate that logo online, anywhere — indicating that it’s either the real deal, or that Next Level whipped the logo up itself.

Now if that logo were accurate, and if Next Level does in fact have information the public doesn’t, GT7 may actually come out before the year is through. And while that wouldn’t necessarily cement GT7 as a launch title, it could still mean the game may emerge in the weeks following the PS5’s sale date, as more of a launch window release.

With Sony's announcement of a PS5 event slated for June 4 at 1 p.m. Pacific, we're likely to find out more about how GT7 fits into the company's strategy very soon.

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay

Aside from GT7’s release date, the biggest question surrounding the next Gran Turismo is a fairly straightforward one: What kind of game will it be?

Polyphony rewrote the script with GT Sport, concentrating on building a schedule of events and a global competition sanctioned by the FIA: the body that governs international motorsport. It also trimmed down the number of cars in game, omitted tuning and customization (aside from a robust livery editor), and only added a more traditional catalog of single-player events in a post-release update. Additionally, no classic Gran Turismo circuits, like Trial Mountain or Seattle Circuit, ever made their way to GT Sport.

Thankfully, we’re slowly gaining a clearer and clearer picture of what the future of Gran Turismo may look like, courtesy of Yamauchi himself. In an interview with GTPlanet, Yamauchi stated that he believes “the next title that [Polyphony is] going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future — a complete form of Gran Turismo.

GT7 could bring back cues from beloved previous entries, like 2005's Gran Turismo 4. (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

“I don’t normally play the past editions of Gran Turismo,” Yamauchi continued in the interview. “But since I started doing the world tours, the players, they’re all young guys but they all bring GT2 or GT3 with them — like, how old were you when this game came out!? So I’ve had more opportunity to play them recently, and it’s surprising how much I’ve forgotten!”

Yamauchi finally added that in conducting GT Sport’s World Tour events — competitions where the finest Gran Turismo players in the world convene — he’s learned “pointers and hints of the things we should make sure that we do in the future of the series.”

This could mean rewarding longtime players with nostalgic memories of those early titles. Back in December 2017, merely weeks following GT Sport’s release, Yamauchi told GTPlanet that the studio had been hard at work converting fan-favorite fictional circuit Deep Forest into the GT Sport environment.

“We are already working on Deep Forest,” Yamauchi told GTPlanet. “We actually have the data for Deep Forest that runs on Gran Turismo Sport, but it does have some problems. The problem that we had with some of the older tracks from previous Gran Turismo games was the scale being off in certain places. The size of the trees are very large, or the width of the curbstones, etc. There were curbstones that were wider than cars! If we want to bring that into the quality of GT Sport now, there is a lot that we have to redesign, and it is not that easy.”

Yet glimmers of Gran Turismo’s history can still be felt around GT Sport, particularly in the GT League mode, where a memorable tune from Gran Turismo 2 appears.

Gran Turismo 7 performance

Gran Turismo has long been regarded as a technical showcase for Sony’s hardware, dating back to the original PlayStation. If history is any guide, critics will likely look to GT7 to determine what Sony’s next home console is truly capable of when fully optimized and pushed to the max.

GT Sport is still one of the finest looking titles on PS4, and Polyphony Digital will certainly look to continue that heading toward the PS5. (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While it may be more of an ultimate goal than an immediately achievable one, Yamauchi expressed interest in raising the frame rate of gameplay all the way up to 240 frames per second back in February while speaking with Australian media, according to GTPlanet.

That’s four times the 60 fps standard that modern console titles strive for, and GT Sport currently runs at. Perhaps GT7 will land somewhere in the neighborhood of 120 fps, but even so, that would still be far smoother than any other console title to date, and in line with expectations from gamers who prefer playing on high-end PCs.

Polyphony has experimented with ultra-high frame rates and resolutions in the past, demoing an 8K 120 fps version of GT Sport running on a 440-inch Sony display at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition back in November 2018.

Gran Turismo 7 outlook

The start of the next console generation will be a pivotal time for Gran Turismo. Despite being a rather niche racing simulator, this is a series that has been a massive breadwinner for Sony. GT1 and GT2 were the first- and third-best selling original PlayStation games globally, while GT3 and GT4 stand as the second- and third-best selling on the PS2.

Racing games don’t quite command the same mainstream appeal as they perhaps once did, but Gran Turismo remains one of PlayStation’s most prestigious brands, and one that could help drive a large number of PS5 sales, if Sony can strike while the iron is hot.

Given the PS5 event just around the corner on June 4, you can be sure that if GT7 is indeed one of the system's launch titles, we'll hear about it there.