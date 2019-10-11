Google Pixelbook Go Fully Exposed Ahead of Launch

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the Google Pixel 4, no doubt helped along by the numerous leaks showing us the phone’s hardware and software features. But the Made by Google event isn’t only going to show off a new Google phone, but also what’s been going on with its Pixelbook laptop series. Which has now also been the subject of a massive leak.

Thanks to an unknown source, 9to5Google has got a thorough look at the Pixelbook Go, the successor to the original Pixelbook . Although the device is in disguise, bearing no Google branding and the title ‘ProductName’ stamped on the keyboard, the outlet is confident that it has its hands on the real thing.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The exterior design is another example of Google going its own way. The bottom, here colored in Google’s familiar ‘Not Pink’, is made of a soft ridged plastic, while the top is a very clean matte plastic design, moving away from the two-textured plastic of the original Chromebook. Around the edges, there are two USB-C ports, plus a headphone jack and charging LED.

Within, there’s a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, a 2MP webcam (capable of 1080fps according to the specs) above the screen, plus two microphones. On the bottom side around the keyboard there’s two front-facing speakers and a trackpad. The keyboard contains a few unique keys like the first Pixelbook, including one for Google Assistant, and a ‘home’ button.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

9to5Google says there will be multiple versions of the Pixelbook Go, with options for CPU, RAM, storage and display types. The sample version is the lowest tier version, with a Full HD screen, a Intel Core M3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Other versions will feature a 4K display, an Intel Core i5 or i7, 16GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s reportedly also a second color option: Just Black.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)