New Galaxy S11 leak reveals huge upgrade

One of the best things about the Galaxy S10 Plus is its epic battery life, and it looks like the Galaxy S11 could pack an even bigger battery, which would make it one of the longest-lasting phones ever.

On the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE, the S10 Plus lasted 12 hours and 35 minutes with its 4,100 mAh battery. That beats the 11:54 provided by the iPhone 11 Pro Max and its 3,969 mAh battery.

According to famed leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 Plus could up the ante with a 5,000 mAh battery, which would be the largest ever in a Samsung flagship phone.

We can guess that the S11+ battery will reach nearly 5000mAh, which I think is prepared for high refresh rate screens and 5G.November 7, 2019

Ice Universe bases this speculation on a previous tweet that states that the "Galaxy S11e's battery capacity may reach 4,000mAh." His guess at 5,000 mAh for the Galaxy S11 Plus comes from the need to power a higher-refresh rate display and to handle the additional power requirements that would come from 5G connectivity.

We're not sure how high the refresh rate will be on the Galaxy S11 or S11 Plus, but we do know that it can take a toll on battery life. We saw just that in our Pixel 4 review. Google's phone averaged 8 hours and 3 minutes with the smooth motion (90Hz) turned on and 8:36 with smooth motion turned off.

For the Galaxy S10 lineup, Samsung released a standalone Galaxy S10 5G phone but it stands to reason that the company would include 5G standard in its biggest flagship this time around.

Other features rumored for the Galaxy S11 include a breakthrough 108MP camera with a 5x periscope zoom, a faster Snapdragon 865 processor and possibly a full-screen design with a camera that's hidden underneath the display. Check out our Galaxy S11 roundup to stay up to date on all of the latest leaks and news ahead of the phone's expected early 2020 debut.