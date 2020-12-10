Forget AirPods Pro Max — Apple's other killer headphones are just $190

If you missed getting some cheap earbuds over the Black Friday period, then you've got another chance by getting a pair of AirPods Pro for $190 at Woot. That's a discount of $60, which while not the biggest price drop we've ever seen, is still a considerable saving.

Currently, Woot is promising an estimated delivery date between December 21-23, meaning if you act fast, you'll have them in time for Christmas. There's a limit of one unit per customer though, plus the deal's only valid while stock lasts, or until January 1 if these somehow don't sell out.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249, now $189 at Woot

The noise-canceling AirPods are a great companion to any Apple device, and their strong audio means they hold their own against any competitors.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are not just Apple's best earbuds, but strong competitors in the earbuds world outright. They feature on our best wireless earbuds list and our best noise canceling headphones list and with good reason.

We like the high quality, well balanced sound they produce of course, but there's more to the AirPods Pro than that. They also have excellent noise cancelling, achieved entirely by electronic trickery, and they spot some easy to use controls. They're easy to fit as well thanks to the different sized gel tips that click into place onto the body of the buds.

The only real complaint we had is the battery life could be longer, although the combined 24 hours of the buds and charging case is still respectable. There no companion app either, which isn't a problem for iOS or MacOS users since you'll find customization options within the settings menu. If you want to use the AirPods Pro with non-Apple devices, then you might find this an irritation.

While Apple's AirPods Max might be stealing the headlines, they cost an eye-watering $549. So this AirPods Pro deal could be just the ticket to getting your hands on Apple's audio tech without emptying your wallet at the same time.