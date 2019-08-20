Dual-Screen LG V60 ThinQ Gets Weird Video Tease Ahead of IFA 2019

LG is one step closer to unveiling, well, whatever it has planned for its next smartphone release.

The company has published a new video to its YouTube channel that asks you to "defy limits." The 15-second clip gives little in the way of details about the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ the company is expected to unveil at the show, and might prompt more questions than answers.

The video, which is supposed to whet your appetite for the LG V60 ThinQ, starts with what looks like a hand moving around a clock. However, the clock hand moves from 0 degrees to 180 degrees. And oddly enough, there's one extra point along the plane at 104 degrees. It's unclear what that might mean.

From there, a white silhouette is displayed and shows what appears to be a dual-screen design. Over that, the caption reads, "Dual, the Better." LG's video then closes the digital dual-screen device and it's covered by a case that has a window, revealing time and date information.

While the video is designed to provide some insight into what LG has planned for the V60 ThinQ, it doesn't necessarily tell much of a story. It does, however, point to the possibility of LG taking some cues from the V50 ThinQ it unveiled earlier this year.

In that device (pictured above), LG delivered a dual-screen design. It did that by allowing you to attach another display to the phone, creating a dual-screen experience. It was LG's attempt to break out from a market dominated by Apple and Samsung with a feature neither of those companies offer.

However, soon after the V50 ThinQ's launch, few customers actually paid attention. Now, LG is hoping to change that with the V60 ThinQ it has planned for later this year.

Given the video, a dual-screen design seems likely. And considering it's a flagship phone, you can bet on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But beyond that, LG is keeping plans close to the vest. And we likely won't hear much until IFA kicks off from Berlin on Friday, Sept. 6.