Dodgers vs Astros live stream: How to watch massive MLB 2020 rematch between WS rivals

Dodgers vs Astros start time Dodgers vs Astros starts at 8:10 p.m. CT local time / 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT today (July 28). Coverage begins at the top of the hour.

Make sure you have a Dodgers vs Astros live stream set up for tonight, as this game is completely intriguing, even for fans of other teams. Yes, the 2017 World Series rivals will finally play ball again, thanks to the regionally-based MLB 2020 schedule, and it gives Los Angeles a chance for retribution.

No, we're not talking about the Dodgers intentionally throwing at Astros players to get some semblance of revenge for the team's cheating ways that helped them secure the 2017 World Series over LA. We're talking about a big win to give LA some reason to be happy during an overall scary moment in Major League Baseball.

That being said, back in February (before the COVID-19 outbreak that radically changed the MLB season and life as we know it), Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling did say he'd intentionally throw at Astros players. That being said, the ramifications of such behavior would be crippling, as severe suspensions could likely be doled out (a much higher punishment than Astros were given) for such actions.

But about tonight's game. LA has an advantage going in, as its bullpen is fully rested thanks to having Monday off, and the Dodgers are not as lucky, coming off a four game series against Seattle. Hopefully, the Dodgers bats wake up, as they lost their last two games agains the Giants, where they scored 5 runs in total (following a pair of wins against SF).

The Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will start the game for LA in his season debut. How will he handle the pressure of replacing Clayton Kershaw as the team's ace? Buehler's 3.26 ERA and 14-4 record from last season looks good on paper against the 'stros Framber Valdez, whose work in relief last season gave him a 4-7 record with a 5.86 ERA.

This game is being conducted in an empty arena, with digital fans provided by Fox Sports in the stands, as a part of the rules surrounding public events as the country continues to fight COVID-19. Similarly, the game is also being performed in the shadow of an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who started the week with the announcement of more than a dozen players and staff testing positive for the coronavirus. This announcement cancelled games around the league, but MLB commish Rob Manfred has put up a positive face, saying that the league has protocols in place for the season to continue.

Here's everything you need to watch Dodgers vs Astros live streams tonight:

How to avoid Dodgers vs Astros blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Dodgers vs Astros. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Dodgers vs Astros live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Dodgers vs Astros live streams live streams are nationally available on Fox Sports 1, with regional pickup from Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. The game begins at 8:10 CT local time / 9:10 ET / 6:10 p.m. PT, but coverage begins at the top of the hour.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

FS1 is on one of the best streaming services, in the Sling TV Blue package, one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

Dodgers vs Astros live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK will tune into BT Sport to watch Dodgers vs Astros, which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021. The game is going to be broadcast on the BT Sports ESPN channel.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Dodgers vs Astros live streams in Canada

Considering Dodgers vs Astros is on SportsNet in the U.S., we thought it would be on that channel in Canada as well, but alas they're not listing it online.

Your best bet, then, is to get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.