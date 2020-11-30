Cyber Monday digital photo frame deal: Get $65 off this top-rated model

During Cyber Monday deals, you can find great deals on tech gifts, even for those loved one in your life who are less... techy. They'll love the Nixplay 10.1-inch digital photo frame, which you can get on sale today.
Right now Amazon has the Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame on sale for $114.99. This model usually costs $179 (which was already rather affordable for a capable digital photo frame), so you'll save $65 with this pre-holiday deal.
Nixplay 10.1-inch digital photo frame: was $179 now $114 @ Amazon
One of the best digital photo frames is on sale today only for Amazon Cyber Monday deals. This 10.1-inch Wi-Fi frame lets you easily share photos via email or from your phone, and it syncs with Google Photos. Use it landscape or portrait mode.View Deal
The Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame is one of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals because it's also one of the best digital photo frames we've ever tested. Its 1280 x 800 pixel display and wide 16:10 aspect ratio made our photos and videos pop with dazzling color. Better yet, Nixplay makes it simple to create slideshows and time them to your liking.
A great gift, the Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame lets you manage photos and multiple frames from a single account, no matter where you are. That means you can send images to a family member's frame to let them know you're thinking of them. You can upload these photos from your computer or mobile device, or pull photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox and Flickr and Google Photos.
The Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame also works with Alexa compatible smart home devices, making it a great accessory for an Amazon Echo Dot ($ or other Alexa speaker. Look at that, we just created the ultimate holiday gift bundle for you!
Check out our gift ideas guide for more present inspiration
