Netflix reveals Cobra Kai season 5 is happening

Who cares that Cobra Kai season 4 isn't even here yet (it arrives in December), Netflix just made season 5 official. Yes, the adventures of the merged Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate dojos, as well as the Cobra Kai, aren't ending any time soon.

Netflix made the announcement official to the press, in an email stating that production is "set to start in Atlanta this fall." The streaming service also announced the news on social media, with a flaming V animation captioned "The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season."

Previously, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season 4 that declared that "battle for the soul of the Valley," is coming this winter. The big story for this season is sort of a "loser leaves town match," as Daniel and Johnny are uniting to defeat John Kreese and Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. And whomever loses? Well, their gi goes into storage for good.

We've also got to deal with the drama of Johnny's son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) who's moved to ally with the Cobra Kai, while Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Daniel's daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) are working to keep the peace between the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate students.

Kreese isn't alone, though, as Terry Silver — last seen as the villain in Karate Kid Part III — is coming back to lend support.

Fans will have been waiting almost a year for the series to arrive, as season 3 premiered on January 1, 2021. Netflix has not specified when in December it will arrive but we know to expect it during that month.

We will learn more about season 4 (but probably little about season 5) during Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25. It's one of many shows getting previewed at the big Direct-style live stream.

Let's look at the previous production cycle to try and figure out when Cobra Kai season 5 is coming.

Production for Cobra Kai season 4 took about 3 months, from February to May 2021. And since the season is coming out in December, we can say that it could be as many as 10 months between production and release.

And since fall ends in November, that means season 5 could arrive around Sept. 2022. We don't have any insider information to back that up, though.