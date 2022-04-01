Chelsea vs Brentford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream will see the reigning Champions of the World return to Premier League action as they look to continue their unbeaten streak. Standing in Chelsea’s way is a Brentford side looking to put together a run to seal their survival.

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday, April 2.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In many ways, the international break came at a bad time for Chelsea. The club had built real momentum, going five games unbeaten in the Premier League and also progressing further in the Champions League after comfortably seeing off Lille. Thomas Tuchel will hope that winning feeling has stuck around as the club looks to confirm a top-three finish in the final third of the season.

This game will be viewed as a chance to get back into a rhythm ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next week. The uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership continues to be a distraction, but Thomas Tuchel has managed to galvanise his players in response. If anything, the performances have actually improved since controversial owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. government.

The Blues have plenty to be confident about coming into this match. They have conceded just a single goal in their last five EPL games, and are on a run of 17 matches unbeaten at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have also already beaten Brentford twice this season, in the reverse league fixture (0-1) and the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup (0-2).

Brentford are in a good position going into the final crunch period of the season. While the Bees suffered defeat to Leicester City in their last Premier League game, before that the newly promoted side enjoyed back-to-back victories over fellow relegation-threatened clubs Norwich City and Burnley. These results certainly indicated that Brentford have enough to survive this season.

Sitting in 15th and eight points from the relegation zone after 30 games is most definitely a position that most Brentford fans would have taken at the start of the season. The job isn’t done yet, but away to Chelsea is not a fixture that will make or break Brentford’s efforts to remain in the Premier League.

It’s hard to see this match ending as anything but a win for the home side, but football has a habit of playing out in unexpected ways. Find out how this one goes by watching a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub and don't forget to also find out how to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live later today.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Chelsea vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., and the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.