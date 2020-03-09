Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that will fight Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone has long been expected by the gaming community, and now the CoD franchise’s dedicated battle royale game has been revealed.

The source is CoD YouTuber Chaos (via Ars Technica ), who uploaded an 11 minute video (now deleted) of the game. There’s not been any official word from publisher Activision yet, but the evidence that the game exists in a near-finished state seems pretty overwhelming at this point.

The game will be available on PS4 , Xbox One and PC, with cross-play allowing you to battle against friends and enemies on any platform. While the genre staples of sky-diving onto the battlefield and scavenging for weapons in a shrinking play area are present, Warzone, also puts a focus on using vehicles and buying upgrades with cash.

If you die in-game, you get one chance to respawn thanks to a “gulag” feature that is active at certain points during the match, where you have to win a 1v1 in order to rejoin the main game. There’s also a maximum of 150 players per match, which is larger than the typical 100-player limit in many battle royale games.

We’ve seen the Call of Duty series attempt a battle royale mode before in Black Ops 4, but Warzone is the first CoD game built from the ground up for this kind of gameplay.

Like Fortnite, Warzone will be free-to-play, but with plenty of customization options to pay for and likely a battle pass-style subscription on offer too. We can expect more information when Activision officially announces the game, which will probably be very soon.